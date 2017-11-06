It was a big week in the city of Philadelphia. Jay Ajayi made his way to town. He was spotted in practice wearing a number 36 jersey, a number familiar to longtime Eagles fans.

He had a big task in front of him as the menacing run defense of the Denver Broncos lined up across from him, as did the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles offense. Especially with star tight end Zach Ertz a surprise inactive for this weeks game.

Adversity proved to be no match for a rolling Eagles offense, as they dropped seven (yes, count em, seven) offensive touchdowns on the league’s top-rated defense to a tune of a 51-23 week nine victory.

The Eagles continue rolling into a week ten bye, where they will take some time to cure some aches, and allow some key players to rest up, but as for week nine, here are some of our biggest takeaways.

Running Back By Committee Proves to be Eagles Way

Jay Ajayi put on a display of the running ability that torched defenses last season in Miami. LeGarrette Blount bruised and pounded his way through one of the most stout run defenses in the league. Wendell Smallwood served as a change of pace back and Corey Clement showed his versatility by reeling in a few passes as well as showing shiftiness out of the backfield on his way to three total touchdowns. The midweek acquisition of the aforementioned Ajayi clouded the already murky picture of the Eagles run game, but the addition of a fifth active running back proved effective against Denver’s defense, racking up almost total 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Wentz Continues to Spread the Ball Around

Carson Wentz extended his league lead in touchdown passes, throwing four more and moving up to 23 on the season. He has been spreading the ball around like a freshly opened pack of gum in a high school classroom. He found seven different receivers on Sunday, racking up 234 yards to go with his four touchdown tosses. Without his number target Zach Ertz, against a top-tier defense, Wentz continues to bolster his MVP campaign and prove he is the real deal.

Eagles Once Leaky Secondary Now Appears Solid

Alright alright, I know it was against Brock Osweiler and the toothless Denver offense, but you have to play who they put in front of you. The Eagles picked off the Brocket Ship twice on Sunday, with his first pass of the game falling into the hands of standout rookie Patrick Robinson, and the second finding the gloves of Rodney McLeod. The Eagles defense now has 11 interceptions on the season, placing them in the top three in the league. And on top of all that, they get Ronald Darby back in a week or two.

