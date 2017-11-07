How are you dealing with Eagles’ prosperity?

This is weird territory for me. I’m not handling it well. Going 8-1 into the Bye? Am I having an out-of-body experience?

The coaching staff seems to be hitting on every personnel decision and every play call. The players actually seem to like each other. Nobody is eating their lunch alone in their car in the parking lot at NovaCare.

This is strange territory for a lifetime Eagles fan….I feel like “Quigley Down Under”…ready for the other shoe to drop…but keeping my long-shot rifle well-oiled….

I dropped in on Bleeding Green Nation’s forum to sample some fan reaction to the Eagles’ amazing start of this season.

EaglesFan55 put it into perspective for me: