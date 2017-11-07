The Sports Daily > Eagles Eye Blog
How are you dealing with Eagles’ prosperity?
This is weird territory for me. I’m not handling it well. Going 8-1 into the Bye? Am I having an out-of-body experience?

The coaching staff seems to be hitting on every personnel decision and every play call. The players actually seem to like each other. Nobody is eating their lunch alone in their car in the parking lot at NovaCare.

This is strange territory for a lifetime Eagles fan….I feel like “Quigley Down Under”…ready for the other shoe to drop…but keeping my long-shot rifle well-oiled….

I dropped in on Bleeding Green Nation’s forum to sample some fan reaction to the Eagles’ amazing start of this season.

EaglesFan55 put it into perspective for me:

“Prior to the Bye the Eagles will lose Sproles, Hicks, Peters, and Maragos for the season (missing multiple games each), lose Lane Johnson and Zach Ertz for a game each, Fletcher Cox for 2 games, and you know that corner you’re all jazzed about that you just got?…gone for every game since the first one. But they’ll be 8-1 and widely regarded as the best team in football.”

“Kind of gives you chills.”

I replied:

