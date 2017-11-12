Eagles Bye week salute to our loyal fans and contest competitors

If you’re reading here you probably have been a welcome participant in EYE discussions and games for a long time. This is the 11th year of my personal involvement in this thing, but the real call of duty came when Dave Spadaro’s “On The Inside” column at PE.com blew up its original Comments plug-in in the spring of 2011. The Gatekeeper himself G.K. Brizer asked me to run the EYE as a substitute forum for Eagles fan talk until PE.com turned the lights back on with a new comments engine. Unfortunately that process took longer than expected, and when the new “On The Inside” was unveiled, many of its veteran posters found themselves “locked out” from their old identities.

So we hung around here at the EYE.

And life was good…audience ratings were growing worldwide, and even casual fans were tuning into the lively auto-refresh banter (thanks to Livefyre, R.I.P.) as Eagles fans everywhere were getting involved in the daily life adventures of our regular posters as much as they were following the daily struggles of the Philadelphia Eagles franchise.

Then the whip came down on the EYE last year as it was sold by the Bloguin network to the New England Sports Network. The switch was made from Livefyre to Facebook comments plug-in— and our community of regular posters took a major hit. As we have learned from football itself, continuity is a very big deal when running a team, and our continuity of fan involvement took a huge hit.

But we’re still here, and if you’re reading this, so are you, for which I am extremely grateful.

A lot of independent Eagles blogs have bitten the dust over the past few years. Corporate sponsors have been cutting back on their expense budgets, I reckon. But there’s still “Iggles Blitz”, “Bleeding Green Nation”, Jimmy Kempski at “Philly Voice”, “EagleManiacal”, the “Philly.com” guys….and the EYE.

EYE will keep slogging content until they pull the plug on my server…

Anyway, in the best interests of loyalty and continuity, here are your Fan Contest updates dating back to the earliest competitions descended from PE.com days and continued at the EYE:

MACH 10 Draft Challenge

2007…M. Fanny Harris

2008…Leo Pizzini

2009…M. Fanny Harris

2010…GK Brizer

2011…JB99 “Sage Lion”

2012…~BROZ

2013…Don Pardo

2014…Kenny Kenemeka

2015…~BROZ

2016…Afra

2017…Stine

King of the Hill Survivor Pool

2011…ATV

2012…GK Brizer*

2013…Spiffo

2014…ATV

2015…GK Brizer

2016…Palm Feathers

2017…Dutch Rubb

[* = results protested by someone who will remain nameless]

Dark Horse Prediction Pool

2012…Don Pardo

2013…Dutch Rubb

2014…South Philly Ben

2015…BirdCrazy

2016…[results not yet verified—was it T-Bone from the PowerHouse Pardo Playoffs?]

Career Home Runs (The “First Post” Game)

835…Ryan “Lubricator” Lubrich

617…GK Brizer [note- HR’s hit before 2007 do not appear in the record]

595…DDD

218…Beanstalk

183…ATV

175…JB99 “Sage Lion” [note-HR’s hit before 2007 do not apear in the record]

128…~BROZ

108…Dutch Rubb

103…Dr. Funt

102…Jerky

98…Kent Phil

93…French Lady Fan

89…T-Bone

89…PPW [includes HR’s hit as “Bri Ruggiero”]

75…Palm Feathers

59…BG93

57…Hoser

57…Somalia

52…Genetic Freak

51…BirdCrazy

51…Abe Linc

51…South Philly Ben

50…Blasphemer

48…Fields

45…Kenny Kenemeka

42…Eagle Nut

40…Hud Huston

36…Don Pardo

30…Harry Organs

30…JHOP

28…Cunningham

26…Hedge

26…Lupes [all HR’s hit at “On The Inside” park only]

22…J.C.C.

21…Spiffo

20…Leo Pizzini

19…Sunbutts

19…Green Bleedin’ Florida

18…Poet

18…Rumplestiltskin (Funt?)

16…ASG15

15…SBA610

15…Senhor Cook

12…J. Wood

12…Go Green

10..Joe Mas

9…J. Trent

9…M.J. Kline

9…M. Fanny Harris

9…Hudson Hawk

8…Icontutu

8…Igglesdb (Ignots)

8…MateEagle2

8…It’s a Young Earth

6…Stine [note-HR’s hit before 2007 do not appear in the record]

6…SDSU06

5…Padre Brio

5…Afra

5…Don Corleone

There are a hundred other contestants with 4 HR’s or less for their careers. I salute them here, among them Kent Dave (Phil’s twin in Cleveland), and Old Bill, Nick 0213, FTW, Shackleford, Luke from upstate New York, Down With Dallas, Big5BDawk, EaglesFan 112, Spagio, GreenLup, USMC Batsy, Mr. Kraxx, MWH, B. Quick and many many more. I hope you had as much fun hitting them as I did counting them. I am scheduled for “OCD” treatment and therapy sessions soon.