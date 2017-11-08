Eagles BYE the numbers

BYE week is always a good time to review some stats accumulated by the Birds over the first 9 games—not to mention catching up on the latest BRISUKSEGG standings.
TEAM LEADERS:
RUSHING YARDS
- L. Blount
- ATT 109
- AVG 4.6
- TD 2
- 504 Rushing Yards
RECEIVING YARDS
- Zach Ertz
- REC 43
- AVG 12.3
- TD 6
- 528 Receiving Yards
- * * * * * * * * * * *
The updated standings in BRISUKSEGG Fantasy Football:
|WEST
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|GB
|NFC East Mr. Jinks
|6
|2
|1
|.722
|—
|Squid’s Sleeves
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|0.5
|The Bri Slapper
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|2.5
|Chocolate Bri
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|3.5
|PRIME BEEF
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|3.5
