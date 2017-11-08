The Sports Daily > Eagles Eye Blog
Eagles BYE the numbers
BYE week is always a good time to review some stats accumulated by the Birds over the first 9 games—not to mention catching up on the latest BRISUKSEGG standings.

TEAM LEADERS:

PASSING YARDS

RUSHING YARDS



  • L. Blount
  • ATT 109
  • AVG 4.6
  • TD 2
  • 504 Rushing Yards

RECEIVING YARDS



  • Zach Ertz
  • REC 43
  • AVG 12.3
  • TD 6
  • 528 Receiving Yards


  • N. Bradham
  • SOLO 34
  • AST 16
  • SACK 1.0
  • 50 Total Tackles

INTERCEPTIONS



We’ll feature the main offensive team stats here today— we’ll do defensive, kicking and return game stats later in the week:

The updated standings in BRISUKSEGG Fantasy Football:

WEST
TEAM W L T PCT GB
NFC East Mr. Jinks 6 2 1 .722
Squid’s Sleeves 6 3 0 .667 0.5
The Bri Slapper 4 5 0 .444 2.5
Chocolate Bri 3 6 0 .333 3.5
PRIME BEEF 3 6 0 .333 3.5

