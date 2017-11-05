Denver tries to corral Eagles in rodeo at Philly—live game thread

Mild temperatures, mostly sunny skies—a good day for a rodeo.

Here are the nuts’n’bolts’n’spurs matchups for today’s game, according to Tim Lynch of Mile High Report:

“The team that gives up the most ground in their strengths is the team that will likely find itself in some trouble on Sunday.

“Let’s start with the obvious. Carson Wentz has been the primary reason the Eagles are 7-1. He is one of the league’s best passers when throwing while inside the pocket(101.3 passer rating) and also one of the league’s best when throwing outside the pocket(104.9 passer rating). That means the Broncos will need to do more than just move Wentz off his spot. They need to pressure him and pressure him a lot. Wentz has been one of the most pressured quarterbacks in the NFL this season and the Broncos defense is among the league leaders in getting to the quarterback. Wentz has a 59.8 passer rating under pressure this season.”

That’s pretty much how the Denver Broncos (and probably also Tony Romo himself) see this game: as the ultimate matchup between the Orange Crush defense and the brain/arm/legs of Carson Wentz. You and I know there is a whole lot more to consider if we’re going to win this rodeo, but there is your headline event in the hooves vs. talons category.

If you want an alternative “Live Thread” to the game tonight, please join us on a site called discord.com.

Our regular commentator and home-run king Ryan Lubrich (aka The Lubricator, aka GSXR Mustang) has created an alternative chat forum for in-game real-time conversation.

Here’s a link to his interesting new talk machine if you wish to give it a look: https://discord.gg/tnCDCwj As Ryan explains, it’s like a chat channel, primarily used by like-gamers who stream on Twitch, but he figured we might be able to use it for gameday chats. I have found it to be very functional and very entertaining. It took me a few minutes to get the hang of some of the whistles and bells, but after a short while I was zooming along with the other EYE guys and Bored members there talking Eagles football. It even auto-refreshes on every comment! See you at the game!