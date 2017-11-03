Denver fans are really pressing for a win in Philadelphia

Looking at this game from the Denver Broncos’ perspective, it’s a MUST-WIN scenario for them to have any hope of getting back on track for an AFC wild card shot. Here are a few Rocky Mountain Low takes on the upcoming game with the Eagles from the Denver Post:

Onus on Isaiah McKenzie after muffed punt; Broncos list three players as questionable vs. Eagles

It’s been nearly 2 months since a Broncos WR caught a TD pass. For Demaryius Thomas, the wait has been much longer.

Kinda sensing a negative vibe there with the continuing themes of “being hurt”, “limit the damage”, “muffed punt”, “waiting a long time”, and so on? That’s what can happen to the psyche of a fan base when you’re underachieving at 3-4 in the AFC West. Even the fans and the writers start pressing instead of letting the game flow to them.

I did find one somewhat positive article in the Denver Post which predicts good things to come out of the Broncos’ changing of the guard at QB:

The gist of that story by Mark Kiszla is that the Broncos will rally around their underdog:

“The No. 17 the Broncos have known and would love again is a quarterback who embraces his role as an underdog. Osweiler at his best is the anti-Manning. He doesn’t overthink it, checks his ego at the door, hands off the football or dumps it short with an easy throw, gets out of the way and lets Demaryius Thomas or C.J. Anderson be the star.

“My leadership is just who I am,” Osweiler said. “I’m not going to do anything special. Whatever my gut feeling is, or my gut thought, that’s coming out.”

Delusional optimism? Maybe. But yet another reason for the Eagles not to look past this game against the Broncos as a foregone conclusion in the Win column.

BRISUKSEGG Fantasy Football Update:

We’re at that time of the year when BSE divisional standings become meaningful:

Here was the carnage from Week 8: