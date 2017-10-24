The Philadelphia Eagles 34-24 win over the Washington Redskins Monday night may have catapulted them to the best record in the NFL after seven weeks, but it came at a big price. The Eagles lost starting left tackle Jason Peters and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks to injuries that will keep them out the remainder of the 2017 season.

Hicks, 25, was the first one to go. He went down on just the second play of the game. Initially, it appeared to be a re-aggravation of a nagging ankle injury. After further evaluation, head coach Doug Pederson said Hicks ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Peters, 35, went down in the third quarter. His leg got pinned under Redskins defensive tackle Evander Hood and bent awkwardly. He was immediately put on a cart with an air cast on his leg and ruled on Monday he had a torn ACL and MCL.

Backup tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai came in to replace Peters. A combination of linebackers Najee Goode and special teamer Joe Walker replaced Hicks.

Originally, the team feared Peters’ injury was not an ACL tear but an MRI Monday revealed the further damage.

It remains to be seen what the Eagles will do to replace both starters. Pederson stated they will look for replacements within the organization, but has not named anyone. Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson could slide over to Peters’ spot. The trade deadline is next Tuesday, October 31.

Peters has started 166 contests over his 14-year career and is a nine-time Pro Bowler, earning three All-Pro honors. Hicks has played in 31 games in his three seasons. He has 163 combined tackles, two sacks, seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

The Eagles win moved them to 6-1 on the season and they firmly lead the NFC East. Carson Wentz threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

