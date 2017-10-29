Eagles vs. Rain, Mud and 49ers — Live Game Thread

According to the NFL, the game will start on schedule at 1 P.M. EST today in Philadelphia, but be prepared for possible delays in the action if thunderstorm and lightning activity in the area gets too intense. If you’re attending the game in person, at least the temperature will be mild, but come equipped with rain gear and an extra pair of dry socks!

Both teams have been practicing all week with wet footballs pre-soaked in bathtubs. I wonder if they’ve been adding mud to that soaking solution? There will be plenty of teardrops from Philly fans to add to the slippery conditions if somehow the 49ers find a way to overcome both the elements and a 13-point Bovada disadvantage to upset the soaring Eagles at home.

This will be QB Carson Wentz’ first game as a pro played in really lousy weather.

Tommy Lawlor: “This is a game the Eagles should win. But, there are some interesting circumstances for the Eagles to navigate. Jason Peters



is out for the year. That means Halapoulivaati Vaitai



will make his first start at left tackle. Linebacker Jordan Hicks



is out, which paves the way for Mychal Kendricks



to take his spot in the nickel defense and Joe Walker



to replace him in the base defense.”

Actually it will be Nigel Bradham wearing the MLB radio helmet today and calling the bulk of the defensive signals.

Lawlor again: “[Doug] Pederson has a new left tackle, a new middle linebacker, rain, wind, and possible complacency to deal with. This is not your normal game. If he can guide the Eagles to a win here, I think that will be more proof that Pederson is a good coach and has this team headed in the right direction.”

That’s basically how this one sets up.

