49ers look to throw mud in Eagles’ EYE

Dave Spadaro highlights these key personnel matchups:
49ers DEs Solomon Thomas/Elvis Dumervil vs. Eagles T Halapoulivaati Vaitai
49ers MLB Reuben Foster vs. Eagles C Jason Kelce
49ers RB Carlos Hyde vs. Eagles LB Nigel Bradham
49ers QB C.J. Beathard vs. Eagles QB Carson Wentz
The inclusion by Dave of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard as a player the Eagles defense must key on is interesting because the kid has not played enough to put up much significant game tape. But what we do know is Beathard is a mobile quarterback and that Kyle Shanahan is going to roll him out a lot on bootleg play action stuff. That is going to require a ton of discipline from our linebackers and safeties as Beathard will be looking to throw on the run to intermediate spaces created by the drifting coverages his rollouts cause.
The 49ers need to establish their running game early to set up any success Beathard may have on his rollout assignments. So shutting down or limiting the run is paramount for the Eagles defense, because it will make Beathard one-dimensional as a passer.
Fran Duffy also warns against the “Shanahan trademark” pass play which no doubt Beathard will be instructed to dial up at some point in the game:
“The Post-Cross is a two-man route concept, which consists of a deep post route from one side and an intermediate crossing route from the other. They often run it with max protection and run-action, giving the quarterback plenty of time to throw the football while also eating up the eyes of the linebackers.”
These are just a few of the “unknowns” coming at the Eagles on Sunday along with the weather. Will this game go down as one that was played “in the mud and the blood and the beer”?
BRISUKSEGG Fantasy Football League update:
The Battle of the Leader Board ended in a tie! You don’t see that everyday!—
The rest of the league continued to dance to Archie Bell and the Drells’ “Tighten Up!”—
