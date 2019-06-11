OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders speaks with head coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during their NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

According to the official NFL.com Twitter account, the Oakland Raiders will be featured on this years’ installment of HBO’s Hard Knocks. Hard Knocks is an HBO exclusive which goes behind the scenes to record the events of training camp and the preseason.

Oakland Raiders to Star in Hard Knocks

The Raiders were the easy choice for the position, as no other eligible roster in the league comes close to boasting as many storylines. Head coach Jon Gruden always makes for great TV and Oakland also made one of the biggest splash signings in the league with the addition of Antonio Brown. Seeing how Brown interacts with his new teammates, including quarterback Derek Carr and linebacker Vontaze Burfict, should make for fascinating television. Additionally, the Raiders also have the controversial Richie Incognito on the roster.

The Raiders didn’t volunteer for the honor, but they don’t have the option to refuse. NFL teams are exempt from Hard Knocks if they made the playoffs if the last two years, if they have a first-year head coach, or if they have partaken in the series over the last 10 years. The Raiders don’t meet any of these requirements, so they will be featured on this year’s installment.

Hard Knocks originally debuted in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens. The series followed the 2002 Dallas Cowboys before taking a slight hiatus until 2007. Since returning to airwaves, Hard Knocks has covered the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns earned the most recent honor in 2018. Coming off the heels of an 0-16 season, Hard Knocks followed then-head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley throughout the off-season. Notable scenes from last season include Jackson trading Corey Coleman and the excitement regarding the return of Josh Gordon.

