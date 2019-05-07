BUFFALO, NY – DECEMBER 17: Richie Incognito #64 of the Buffalo Bills lines up with LeSean McCoy #25 behind him in the backfield during NFL game action against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field on December 17, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

As the NFL off-season rolls along, teams are still in search of ways to bolster their rosters and add competition for training camp. The Oakland Raiders are no different, as they have brought in veteran offensive guard Richie Incognito for a workout.

Richie Incognito’s NFL Background

Incognito, 35, last played in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills back in 2017. The veteran guard was out of football for the entire 2018 season, but he was not officially retired. Incognito was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. In his rookie campaign with the Rams, Incognito started all 16 games, shuffling around the offensive line. Incognito played left guard, center, and right guard as a rookie back in 2006. Incognito would only play a total of three seasons for the Rams, as he was acquired via waivers by the Bills in 2009. Buffalo started Incognito at right guard for three games that season.

Buffalo chose not to keep Incognito around heading into 2010, which enabled the veteran lineman to test the open free agent market for the first time. Incognito wound up signing a one-year contract worth $1.1 million with the Miami Dolphins in 2010. Miami liked what it saw from Incognito that year and rewarded him with a three-year, $12.9 million contract heading into the 2011 season. Incognito played out that contract with the Dolphins and signed back with the Bills on a three-year, $15.75 million contract in 2015. The veteran guard made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Bills in 2015-2017. Buffalo released the guard in May of 2018.

Would Incognito Make Sense for Raiders?

Fans keeping up with the NFL world on the Internet seemed shocked to hear that Oakland was kicking the tires on Incognito of all people. However, if Oakland were to sign the 35-year-old, it would make some sense. Providing that Incognito can still play at the Pro Bowl level he did with the Bills a couple of years ago, Oakland would be hitting a home run by signing him. Furthermore, scooping a Pro Bowler out of free agency to replace Kelechi Osemele, whom Oakland traded to the New York Jets, certainly sounds ideal.

