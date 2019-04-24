OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 30: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during overtime of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Marshawn Lynch is officially done in the NFL for the second time. The enigmatic back has decided to retire at 32 years old. There were rumors that he may come back for another year if the Raiders were able to work out a deal to stay in Oakland this year. However, he and the Silver and Black decided it was best to move on.

After two seasons playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders, Marshawn Lynch is not planning to play football again, league sources tell ESPN. Now, with the three-day draft kicking off Thursday night in Nashville, the Raiders have one more potential need to address: running back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2019

Lynch came out of a brief retirement to play for his hometown in 2017. With the Silver and Black coming off of a 12-4 season, some thought the powerful back known as Beast Mode could be the final piece the offense needed to push them over the top. That plan looked to be coming together quickly, with the Raiders getting off to a 2-0 start, and Lynch dancing on the sideline.

Things fell apart quickly after that when the Raiders fell apart on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Redskins. The week after, Oakland again fell to the Denver Broncos, with quarterback Derek Carr suffering a transverse process fracture in his back. The team was just never able to get on the same page and finished the year a disappointing 6-10.

In 2018, Davis was finally able to lure former Raiders head coach and longtime Monday Night Football commentator Jon Gruden back to the team. In what was quickly revealed to be a rebuilding year for the team, Lynch was one of the few bright spots early on. He was the main reason for the team’s first win of the year against the Cleveland Browns, racking up 130 yards on 20 carries. However, he was lost for rest of the season in week six against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Prior to Oakland, Lynch spent most of his career with the Seahawks. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills but traded to Seattle in 2010. Beast Mode then made a name for himself for his battering style of run that looked to initiate contact with defenders rather than avoid it. He spent six seasons with the Seahawks before calling it quits after an injury-plagued 2015 season. Now Lynch will officially end his career for the second time, this time likely for good.

