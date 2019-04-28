TUSCALOOSA, AL – NOVEMBER 17: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Citadel Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Josh Jacobs was the first running back taken in the 2019 NFL draft. He was the consensus top running back, and the only one taken in the first round this year. With one their three first-round picks, the Oakland Raiders gave him the call. He should step right into the starting job this season, and have an immediate fantasy football impact.

College Production

Jacobs is one of the more interesting top running backs in recent years. The past few drafts, college workhorses like Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, and Todd Gurley were taken early. Jacobs was a rotational back in a stable of runners during his time at Alabama. However, Jacobs showed enough on tape to warrant attention for the top spot at the position.

He only totaled 131 touches and just over 800 rushing yards his first two seasons but had a nice 6.5 yards-per-carry (YPC). His final season, he saw more usage, getting 120 carries for 640 yards. He also exploded for 11 touchdowns on the ground, good for a touchdown on almost ten percent of his carries. Jacobs has also shown the versatility necessary for featured backs in the NFL today. He caught 48 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

His lack of touches can be both a blessing and a curse. For one, it means he has less mileage on him, and usage can be a huge issue for running backs since they take more hits than any other player on offense. On the other hand, it could be a red flag for him as a rookie. Even the best rookies hit a wall during their first year as they adjust to the rigors of a 16-game schedule and a grueling pre-draft process.

How He Fits in with the Silver and Black

The fears of being able to handle a full load his rookie year will be mitigated by another issue of his: pass protection. This is cited as one of Jacob’s biggest weaknesses, meaning he will probably leave the field on third down. Besides that, Oakland already has their pass-catching back, Jalen Richard, who Derek Carr loves to dump off to on those downs. This lowers his ceiling, but also means that he is less likely to break down during the season.

In addition to Richard, the Raiders also just signed veteran Isaiah Crowell. Crowell is a solid back but finds himself on his third team in as many years. He’s a solid back who should spell Jacobs at times, but with Oakland drafting Jacobs so high, there is no way they don’t get their money’s worth out of him. At this point, Crowell is probably nothing more than insurance at the position.

Teams won’t be able to zone in to stop him either. High-profile wide receiver Antonio Brown is a new addition to the Silver and Black and will demand attention from defenses. Oakland also signed Tyrell Williams from the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams is a big-bodied deep threat who can blow the top off of defenses if they aren’t careful. Plus, the Raiders have potential slot threats in Ryan Grant and rookie Hunter Renfrow. This could quickly turn into a pick-your-poison offense.

Last Word on Josh Jacobs 2019 Fantasy Football Outlook

Overall, Jacobs should be drafted in about the 15-20 range. He is pretty much guaranteed to get a good amount of carries in what should be one of the more high-powered offenses of 2019. Brown will make sure teams can’t stack the box, and will be open for plenty of dump-offs. Carr and head coach Jon Gruden will have a full season under them to see what works and what doesn’t. Plus, injuries to the offensive line sapped their playbook last season. Jacobs is in line for a great first season and is a high-ceiling back who will reward those who draft him nicely.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on