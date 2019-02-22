ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 02: C.J. Mosley #57 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a defensive stop against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After shipping off some quality players in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, the Raiders have started to rebuild. Coach Jon Gruden has been given a good amount of resources to work with this off-season. With three first round picks and the fifth-most cap space in the NFL, the Raiders need to find a way to maximize their resources and bring in some quality players to give the team some footing going forward. These are the top targets Oakland Raiders free agent targets the off-season.

C.J. Mosley

Ever since Khalil Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears, the Raiders have had a massive hole in their pass rush. They don’t have a starter who can match even half of Mack’s production. This is where C.J. Mosley steps in. Ever since Mosley was drafted 17th overall by the Ravens in 2014, he’s been a bonafide star. Mosley, a five-year NFL veteran, is a three-time second-team All-Pro. The Raiders need a lot of pieces to rebuild this team and someone with the talent and potential of C.J. Mosley can’t slip through their fingers. Even though he’ll command a pretty penny, signing Mosley should be one of Oakland’s top priorities.

After hitting the open market, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix could be joining his third team in a matter of months. He was traded from the Packers to the Redskins midseason and is now a free agent. The Raiders have big problems in their defense, and especially in their secondary. Clinton-Dix is only 26 years old and looks to keep improving. He finished the 2018 season with 93 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. With his trajectory, the Raiders could lock him down and make him an anchor in their defense for years. It would cost a pretty penny to get this done, but Oakland certainly has enough cap space to make a deal happen.

After recording 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2017 season, Le’Veon Bell decided the sit out 2018 entirely. The Steelers didn’t want to give him the large contract he desired so he’s fully to take his talents elsewhere. Now, you may be thinking, “how can the Raiders possibly pay Le’Veon if they already rolled out the Brinks truck for Derek Carr?”

Well, quite frankly I’m not sure if Carr’s going to be on the roster for much longer. Carr has significantly regressed since his MVP candidate season in 2016. He doesn’t appear to be the same leader or competitor he was just a couple seasons ago. The Raiders could offload his contract to a team like the Jaguars or Redskins for draft picks and look to try their luck in the loaded 2020 quarterback draft class. The Raiders are going to have several young pieces on this team within the next couple years and a dominant running back would be the perfect anchor to their offense.

