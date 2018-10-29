CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers slips past an attempted tackle by Darius Phillips #23 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Another week of NFL play is officially in the books. By now, most fantasy football owners know if their team is set for the playoffs or doomed to watch from the outside. However, there is still time for teams on the fringe to make earn their way into the final tournament. In order to do this, however, they’ll need to make sure to in smart waiver claims. There are several serviceable quarterbacks such as Ryan Fitzpatrick and Derek Carr readily available on the waiver wire for Week Nine.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzmagic is alive and well once again! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers switched quarterbacks again during Week Eight, benching Jameis Winston for journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick answered the call, throwing for 276 yards and a touchdown while rallying the Bucs back from an 18-point deficit. While head coach Dirk Koetter hasn’t officially announced a starter, Fitzpatrick should be the guy moving forward.

The Buccaneers offense is filled top-to-bottom with talented players like Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, and O.J. Howard. Combine those skills players with an underwhelming run game and a nonexistent defense, and the Buccaneers should be throwing a lot in just about every game they play. Fitzpatrick has shown the ability to be a QB1 in this offense.

Derek Carr

Looks like Derek Carr doesn’t miss Amari Cooper. Just one week after the Oakland Raiders traded away his star receiver, Carr managed to throw for 244 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. In terms of fantasy scoring, this was Carr’s second-best outing of the season.

Carr is going up against a San Francisco 49ers defense which is among the worst in the league. In Week Eight, the unit allowed rookie Josh Rosen and an anemic Arizona Cardinals passing attack to throw for 252 yards and two touchdowns. With neither defense able to stop anything, Carr should be able to put up another big performance in Week Nine.

Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco isn’t going to win you a matchup all by himself, but he offers you a safe floor if you’re in a deeper fantasy league. Flacco is coming off an underwhelming week against a strong Carolina Panthers defense. However, prior to that game, Flacco put up 2,067 yards, 11 touchdowns and just four interceptions in first seven starts of the season.

Flacco faces off against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time in Week Nine. In his first matchup against the AFC North rivals, Flacco put up 363 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. While Pittsburgh’s defense has improved in recent weeks, it’s still not an elite unit by any means. If you need a safe starting quarterback, Joe Flacco is a smart add as a one-week start.

