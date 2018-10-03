BUFFALO, NY – OCTOBER 29: Donald Penn #72 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 29, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Oakland Raiders have placed offensive tackle Donald Penn on injured reserve. Penn has had more than one injury so far this season. Though teams are able to bring up to two players back from the IR each year, this is a big loss for the Raiders. Penn is a three-time Pro-Bowler and the offensive line is young at the tackle position.

Penn is in his fourth year with the Raiders. Though he has spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Penn has earned two of his three Pro Bowl selections with the Raiders. He is 35 years old and is currently on a restructured two-year contract making $18.7 million over that span. Though Penn is a solid tackle, he has had multiple injuries in a short span of time.

Penn was placed in on injured reserve on December 22, 2017 due to foot surgery. That injury caused him to be on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start the 2018 off-season. This is likely the cause for his restructured contract. Besides Penn’s IR injury last year, he had injuries in weeks three and four this year. In the Raiders Week Three loss to the Miami Dolphins, Penn was taken out of the game with a concussion. In their Week Four overtime victory against the Cleveland Browns, Penn left the game in the third quarter with a groin injury. Though he would be able to return to the field in eight weeks, the Raiders need to figure out how they will replace him.

There are two tackles who have played in relief of Penn so far. T.J. Clemmings

is a fourth-year tackle in his first year with the Raiders. Clemmings filled in for Penn in week three against the Dolphins. However, rookie Brandon Parker

replaced Penn last week and is rumored to be the starter during his recovery.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on