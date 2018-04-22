Oakland has had serious problems in their secondary for several seasons now. Jon Gruden has come back into Oakland and started to implement a brand new system full of brand new players. The 2018 NFL Draft is a perfect opportunity for the Oakland Raiders to add a plethora of young talent on their team. Former Florida State safety Derwin James is a perfect fit for Oakland. The Raiders need more young talent in their depleted secondary. Also, Derwin James has the talent to be a superstar. The Oakland Raiders should draft Derwin James for multiple reasons, and it would not be surprising if they end up doing so.

Derwin James Fits with the Oakland Raiders

Filling A Need

Oakland spent multiple first round picks on their secondary over the past several seasons. Karl Joseph, Gareon Conley, and Obi Melifonwu have yet to solidify themselves as reliable players in the Raiders secondary. Derwin James fills the need at safety. Also, Reggie Nelson has been re-signed, and veteran Marcus Gilchrist was signed in free agency. Neither Nelson nor Gilchrist are guaranteed a spot on the roster. James can be paired up with any other safety on the team, and still make an impact. Plus, Jon Gruden could be intrigued by the talent James possesses and the possibilities of having a dynamic player in the secondary.

Versatility

Derwin James possesses all of the traits needed to be a successful safety in the NFL. James has a combination of size, speed, ball skills and tackling ability. James stands at a very impressive 6’3″ and 211 pounds. The defensive back has the body type to take the demanding physicality the NFL is known for. Also, new Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther should see a number of ways to use James in his defense.

James was used successfully as a blitzer in college, and recorded 5.5 sacks during his time at Florida State. In addition, James even recorded 15.5 tackles for loss, which proves his ability to play in the box. Derwin James is not known as a ball hawk, but did record three interceptions, and 15 passes defended during his three year career. There are the numbers to back up Derwin’s insane measurables. Therefore, he is a well-rounded talent with the possibilities to play all over the field.

Too Much Talent

Most of all, the NFL Draft is about cumulating talent for your team. Derwin James has a skillset that cannot be coached or duplicated. Oakland can use the talent James already owns and mold him into a great player. The NFL is a passing league. Teams with a great secondary often have great success. As a result, Derwin James would be a perfect fit for the Raiders regardless of position. James is a great football player with tremendous talent that any team would be happy to have. Plus, Jon Gruden is facing a lot of pressure coming back to coach the Raiders. So, Oakland hits themselves a homerun if they draft a player like Derwin James. The Raiders need talent. Derwin James is the player the Oakland Raiders should draft.

