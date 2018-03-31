Punter Marquette King has been released by the Oakland Raiders after six seasons spent in the Bay Area.

BREAKING: The Raiders have released Punter Marquette King

. pic.twitter.com/Q6f5Nrw0eO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 30, 2018

King, a fan favorite in Oakland, finished the 2017 season second in net punting yards and was a 2018 Pro Bowl selection. King has made a lasting impression in Oakland as the All-Pro punter and holds the records for the most punts and punting yardage in a season for the Raiders – accomplished back in 2014. King is known for being a top punter in the NFL, yet he may be more well-known for his personality and post-punt celebrations.

The release of King comes just two years into a five-year, $16.50 million extension, signed prior the 2016 season. The move helps Oakland financially as the Raiders gain approximately $3 million in cap relief after the release of the Pro Bowl punter. King was set to make $2.8M and $2.75M over the next two seasons. Perhaps he carried too great of a salary and too much flair for a punter for Jon Gruden’s liking.

Raiders Roster Moves Continue

Among the flurry of off-season moves in Oakland, third-year tight end Clive Walford has been waived with one year left on his contract. The Miami product hauled in 70 receptions for 768 yards and six touchdowns in his three seasons in Silver and Black. This move highlights Gruden’s vision for a power run scheme. Walford, the odd man out among run-blocking tight ends, will look to find work in 2018.

Colby Wadman, 22, is now the only punter rostered by the Raiders. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 30, 2018

Looking Ahead in Oakland

On March 16th, Oakland announced the signing of punter Colby Wadman. The UC Davis punter, who was a part of the Raiders’ rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis in 2017, has been brought back for the 2018 season. Wadman has yet to record a punt in the NFL, yet the second-year pro could be asked to step in. King will likely be a hot commodity on the market, as many teams will value his strong leg and rare athleticism. It is apparent that Gruden has formed to this team to his liking as the new-look Raiders look to bounce back in 2018 without their superstar punter.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on