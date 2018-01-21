Jon Gruden has officially been lured out of the broadcasting booth and put back on the sidelines as the Oakland Raiders head coach. With an entire new coaching staff in Oakland, the roster is sure to be shaken up in the offseason. Free agency is a great way to bring in new talent and help a team get better. The following article will look at three potential signings in free agency.

Chris Smith – Defensive End

Paul Guenther has been brought in to be the defensive coordinator for the Raiders. Before acquiring the job, Guenther spent 13 seasons as a coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, and had been the defensive coordinator since 2014. One player that could be a nice addition to the Raiders defense would be a player Guenther coached in 2017: defensive end Chris Smith. The four-year veteran spent last season with the Bengals after starting his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smith did not start a single game in the 2017 season, but showed some flashes in his limited playing time. He recorded 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended last season. Denico Autry has been a nice rotational defensive lineman for Oakland the last couple of seasons, but it is highly unlikely he stays with the Raiders after testing free agency. Smith can take Autry’s place and hopefully become a nice rotational player that can get after the quarterback.

Breno Giacomini – Right Tackle

The Raiders have failed to find an answer for the right tackle position for the last few years. Veteran Marshall Newhouse was brought in last season, but did not perform very well. Young players like Vadal Alexander and Denver Kirkland have yet to solidify themselves as serviceable starters in the NFL. The need for a right tackle is still present in Oakland.

Breno Giacomini is a veteran right tackle that could be brought in to fill that void. Tom Cable is now the Raiders offensive line coach, and has experience coaching Giacomini. Both Cable and Giacomini were with the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-2013. Cable might have a say in bringing in an experienced player like Giacomini. He will most certainly serve as a stop gap at the position. The Raiders still need to find a young player to plug into the offensive line to solidify at right tackle.

Allen Robinson – Wide Receiver

Michael Crabtree seems to have his days numbered with the Raiders. Reports came out since the season ended that there were problems in the locker room. If Crabtree is no longer on the Raiders next season, Allen Robinson could be the one to take his place.

Robinson tore his ACL during the first game of the season, and missed the rest of the year. Jacksonville was still able to make the playoffs without him. The Jaguars could pass on giving him a new contract. Oakland could be the team that can swoop him up. Derek Carr needs another playmaker at the wide receiver position, and Gruden should do whatever it takes to make sure his franchise quarterback is successful. Robinson can come in right away and be a difference maker. Seth Roberts has been disappointing as of late. Robinson can take the place of either Crabtree or Roberts. Either way, Oakland gets a big, explosive receiver with a lot of potential to be even better.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on