Team sources have announced that a press conference will be held on Tuesday to introduce Jon Gruden as the next head coach of the Oakland Raiders. This announcement comes after the firing of Jack Del Rio, who led the team to a 6-10 record and a disappointing 2017 season.

According to ESPN analyst Adam Schefter, the Raiders will hold a press conference on Tuesday announcing Jon Gruden as head coach for a second stint in Oakland. Raiders owner Mark Davis informed Jack Del Rio that he would not return after their embarrassing 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Schefter, firing Del Rio would not have taken place if Davis didn’t know he would get Gruden.

Davis and Gruden have had an affinity for each other since Gruden’s last run in Oakland which ended in 2002 after the infamous “Tuck Rule Game”. There have been rumors that the deal would include ownership stakes for Gruden, which Gruden has denied on ESPN. The deal does include a 10 year, 100 million dollar contract, which is the longest coaching deal in NFL history.

Raiders Since Trading Gruden

Raiders fans would be ecstatic to have Gruden back on the sidelines for the silver and black. The late Al Davis traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated Oakland in the Super Bowl. The Raiders have not been relevant ever since until Del Rio led them to a 2016, 12-4 season which included a playoff berth. The lack of offensive production in 2017 cost Del Rio his job after signing a two-year extension before the season.

Expectations

Gruden will be expected to develop Derek Carr into a hall of fame level quarterback. The expectations will be immense with such a huge contract. Furthermore, putting together a quality staff will be the first order of business for Gruden. With the level of talent on the Raiders roster, it will be Super Bowl or bust for the Las Vegas-bound Raiders.

