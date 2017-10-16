Oakland has looked like a completely different team the last few weeks. After starting the season 2-0, the Oakland Raiders dropped three games in a row. In order for the Raiders season to have stayed on a track, a win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland is a must. A win against Los Angeles would have given them a win within the division, and a chance to make the playoffs. A loss will likely put an end to the Raiders hopes of making the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Chargers were able to defeat the Oakland Raiders 17-16, bringing up the discussion of these week six Oakland Raiders takeaways.

Week Six Oakland Raiders Takeaways

Start The Carr

After missing a game last week due to a back injury, Derek Carr was back out on the field for the silver and black. The performance from Carr was less than desirable. The quarterback finished the day with less than 200 yards in the air, and two interceptions. Much of the play calling from offensive coordinator Todd Downing featured dink and dunks to get the ball out of Carr’s hands fast. The offense rarely took any shots downfield, which made them predictable after awhile.

Carr was rusty, partially because of the injury, and partially because of play calling. Still, the quarterback hasn’t looked sharp for most of the season. Oakland needs their leader to play better if they want to stop losing games. Their success begins with the leadership playing by example.

Patterson Can Play

Free agent acquisition Cordarrelle Patterson is an electric playmaker the Oakland Raiders desperately need. Patterson scored a rushing touchdown late in the game, and was able to keep Oakland alive. Patterson now has two rushing touchdowns on the season, as a wide receiver.

Patterson can make plays with the ball in his hands. Oakland needs to utilize him more as a receiver and a player in the backfield. As someone that can return kicks, catch the ball, and run the ball, Patterson is a weapon the Raiders need to use more.

Oakland’s offense has quickly become one of the worst in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Downing should realize by now that Patterson can make plays. His speed alone can strike the fear into opposing defenses. One way the Raiders offense can get back on track is by designing plays to feature one of their most explosive weapons.

Defensive Woes Continue

Oakland’s defense only gave up 17 points to the Chargers; not a bad performance by any means. It was the way the team played late that made them look so horrid. The defense has still yet to get an interception after six games, and they only recorded one sack. The defense can play well at times but when the team needed them the most, they imploded. All game long, Melvin Gordon was left wide open, and in the last few minutes of the game, Hunter Henry wreaked havoc against Oakland’s secondary.

The Raiders need their defense to be better as the offense has fundamental problems that don’t seem to be going away. One thing that the Raiders were able to do last year was create turnovers. This year’s team has struggled mightily in that department. To get back their winning ways, Oakland needs their defense to start forcing turnovers.

