The Oakland Raiders fell to 3-5 Sunday to the now 5-2 Buffalo Bills. In what turned out to be a sloppy game in both weather and play, the Raiders managed to turn the ball over more than they scored. The rain never let up and neither did the Bills, scoring 20 unanswered points in the second and third quarters without any resistance from the Raider defense. The Raiders looked uncomfortable all game and their four turnovers were evidence of this. Having now lost five of the last six games, it may be time to hit the panic button in Oakland.

What Happened to Khalil Mack

The Raiders best defensive player, Khalil Mack, was a no show in Buffalo. In a game that saw Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor throw for 165 yards and one touchdown, Mack was nowhere to be found.

Taylor is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the NFL, and his ability to avoid the pass rush is well known. He has made many defensive players look unbalanced and overmatched in his career; but to reduce a player of Mack’s caliber to non-existent is unreal.

The Bills passing offense leaves much to be desired, yet the Raiders failed to take advantage of this. With a wired receiver corps filled with no-name pass catchers, the Raiders should have been able to concentrate on the run, yet they were torched by both.

Oakland is on a collision course with the Miami Dolphins for what has now become a must win game for them.

Turnovers Killed Momentum

Derek Carr threw two interceptions, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington each fumbled once. These turnovers killed what little momentum the Raiders managed to build, and cost the Raiders a winnable game in Buffalo.

Carr has not looked like himself all season and the amount of interceptions he has thrown is evidence of this.

Having tossed his fifth and sixth interceptions this season, he has now tied his total from 2016. If the Raiders plan to win the AFC West, Carr needs to get his turnover issue under control.

The NFL quarterback is the most important position in all of sports. Carr is the focal point of a team’s success and failure. The Raiders are lucky enough to have a Pro-Bowler behind center, but that isn’t enough. Carr has to play lights out in order for the Raiders to remain competitive.

More Question For The Raiders Backfield

The absence of Marshawn Lynch was supposed to provide some clarity in the backfield, yet here we are with more questions than answers. Both Richard and Washington managed to carry the ball 11 times for 47 yards. That does little to help the duo’s chances in taking more work from Lynch’s plate.

Lynch’s absence was supposed to give clarity to a run game that has been next to non-existent all season. Instead, the Raiders success hinges on Lynch coming back rejuvenated and ready to give them a glimpse of the Beast Mode of old.

Either way, it’s clear that there are troubles in Oakland. What once started as a promising season has quickly turned into a desperate scramble for a wild card spot.

