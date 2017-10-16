A week after getting cut by the San Francisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders signed linebacker NaVorro Bowman to a one-year, three-million-dollar deal per Adam Schefter. The Raiders were the team to gain the rights to have the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker bolster their defensive corps. Multiple teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, were reportedly interested, but the Raiders were the team to pull through.

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman Signs with Oakland Raiders

One week ago, reports began surfacing from the 49ers media that the front office was attempting to trade veteran linebacker Bowman. The aim of the trade would have been to gain a future draft pick, become younger, and let the Bowman play for a winning team. A deal was reportedly completed with the New Orleans Saints, but per Bowman’s request, the 49ers instead released him.

Bowman has had a tenured career, playing with the 49ers since being drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft. He has made three Pro Bowls and four all pro teams while tallying 527 career tackles and 12.5 sacks.

However, he was set back by a ACL and MCL tear at the end of 2013 resulting in him missing the entire 2014 season; an Achilles injury sidelined the staple linebacker again in 2016. The 49ers will be moving on to first-round pick Reuben Foster while removing a $12 Million cap hit from 2018.

Several teams were interested in Bowman, but the Raiders will be rewarded with his presence. Bowman has looked the part to have more left in his tank, and thus visited the Raiders early on Monday. While other teams needed his help, he never left and signed a deal that would grant him three million dollars for playing the remainder of 2017.

The Raiders linebacker corps could use help after dropping the last four games to a 2-4 record. Opponents have thrown for 1,396 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception, running for another 703 yards and four touchdowns. Those stats put them as the seventh worst defense through six weeks.

The Raiders look to beat AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Thursday Night Football this week. The playing status of Bowman is currently unknown.

