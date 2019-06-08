EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 21: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Bilal Powell #29 of the New York Jets in action against the Minnesota Vikings on October 21, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Vikings defeated the Jets 37-17. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Jets reunited with a familiar face on Friday evening. The team’s official Twitter account announced that they’ve reached an agreement with running back Bilal Powell.

New York Jets, Running Back Bilal Powell Reunite

Powell last played for the Jets back in October of 2018, when he suffered what some thought was a career-ending neck injury. Powell has since gotten treatment and surgery on his neck and has been cleared to return to normal football activities.

Powell appeared in and started seven games for the Jets prior to his injury in 2018. In those seven games, Powell carried the ball 80 times for 343 yards. In the passing game, Powell caught 11 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Powell’s best professional season came in 2017 when he recorded 772 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 178 carries in just 10 starts. He added 23 receptions for 170 yards in the passing game.

The Jets are the only team Powell has played for in his NFL career. New York selected Powell in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Powell was underused as a rookie, only appearing in two games. In those two games, he carried the ball 13 times for 21 yards with one reception for seven yards.

The following season in 2014, Powell made the most of his opportunities. He appeared in 14 games, starting two, and recorded 437 yards and four touchdowns on 110 totes to go along with 17 receptions for 140 yards through the air.

Powell’s Impact In Jets’ Offense

Powell brings to the Jets an element of versatility some teams do not boast. He is a talented runner that can break free on any play in the ground game and can run nearly any route in the route tree for running backs. Another plus to having someone like Powell is that he is not expensive contract wise.

With the veteran returning on what is likely to be a short-term, cheap deal, and the Jets can now hope he is able to stay healthy for the remainder of his career.

