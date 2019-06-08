PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 30: Joe Douglas, Vice President of Player Personnel of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 30, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have their guy. Just shortly after firing former General Manager Mike Maccagnan, the Jets have hired Joe Douglas for the vacant role. Douglas spent the past three seasons as Vice President of Player Personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles and was long considered to be the favorite for the job. While the exact financial details are unknown, the deal keeps Douglas in New York for the next six years.

The #Jets have agreed to terms on a deal for #Eagles VP of Player Personnel Joe Douglas to be their next GM. The favorite to get the job, Douglas gets it and will partner with Adam Gase for NYJ. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2019

Jets are giving former Eagles’ vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas a six-year deal to become their GM, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2019

Joe Douglas Named New York Jets General Manager

Douglas was reportedly the preferred choice of first-year head coach Adam Gase. The two worked together in 2015 with the Chicago Bears. At the time, Gase was Chicago’s offensive coordinator and Douglas worked in the front office. The Bears went 6-10 during their year together.

Joe Douglas got his start in the NFL in 2000 with the Baltimore Ravens. Initially working in the front office, Douglas climbed up the ranks while helping build one of the more stable organizations in football. Douglas spent 15 years with Baltimore before joining the Bears. Douglas has been a member of three Super Bowl organizations: the 2000 and 2012 Ravens and the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles.

Joe Douglas and the New York Jets initially couldn’t come to terms on a deal, with money being the primary obstacle between the two. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Douglas turned the Jets down multiple times, but New York kept coming back with stronger and stronger offers.

The agreement comes the same day that the Houston Texans parted ways with former General Manager Brian Gaine. Gaine spent less than two years as general manager before receiving the boot. Douglas was reportedly one of the top choices for Houston’s General Manager position and was in high demand. This may have been the final incentive for the Jets to bump up their offer.

