Welcome back to the 2019 New York Jets preview series! After highlighting the new weapons around the second-year quarterback Sam Darnold in the quarterbacks Preview, today is all about the team’s backfield. After years of rotating backs joining Bilal Powell, the Jets cleaned house, including fan favorite Powell. After a single season with Gang Green, the team released starting halfback Isaiah Crowell, and Powell remains a free agent coming off of an almost career-ending injury.

For New York, former late-round picks Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon have flashed, but are not starting caliber players. Neither are practice squad call-up De’Angelo Henderson or rugby star Valentine Holmes. That being said, the Jets desperately needed an upgrade. This past March, the Jets signed disgruntled Steelers superstar Le’Veon Bell to a four-year, $52.2 million contract. Shortly after, former Packers utility back Ty Montgomery joined Bell as the backup. With all that change to the backfield, let’s take a look at who will receive handoffs from Sam Darnold in 2019.

2019 New York Jets Preview: Running Backs

The Starter: Le’Veon Bell

The Good

Imagine a full-strength Le’Veon Bell running wild in MetLife Stadium. The 48th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Steelers started running and didn’t stop. From 2014-2017, Bell totaled 1,800 yards from scrimmage three out of the four years and made three Pro Bowls. Despite only playing one full season due to injuries and off the field issues, his talent cannot be overstated.

Bell will immediately give head coach Adam Gase a do it all type of weapon who can run and catch. Most importantly, he will be able to take some of the weight off his shoulders. Jumping from an Isaiah Crowell to a Le’Veon Bell is a significant difference in terms of what they can do. Darnold now has an elite runner, a go-to option on broken down plays. In theory, Bell’s vision and elusiveness will make him worth every penny for the New York Jets.

The Bad

That is assuming there is no setback from Bell sitting out the 2018 season. Bell sat out in an attempt to get the money he deserves and prove the true value of running backs. In the end, Bell got the contract he wanted on the team he wanted to be on.

But at what cost?

Shortly after signing and returning to practice, former Saints receiver Dez Bryant tore his Achilles during a non-contact drill causing him to miss the season. He never even played a snap of a game after missing the first half of the 2018 season. Who says something of the sort can’t happen to Bell? He has had injuries in the past and now has gone over a year and a half without playing NFL football when he returns to the field this September.

It should be noted that the Steelers also have had one of the strongest offensive lines throughout Bell’s tenure. A line from the likes of David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Alejandro Villanueva is one of the more consistent in the league. Now blocking for Bell is an offensive line that has been amongst the leagues bottom half for the past decade. While the Jets did add former Pro Bowl offensive guard Kelechi Osemele, the fact remains that the rest of the line is inconsistent and with an injury history.

Nevertheless, if Bell is able to take the pressure off of Darnold, then he will be worth every penny.

The Backup: Ty Montgomery and Elijah McGuire

Montgomery, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Packers as a receiver out of Stanford. By his second season, Montgomery began to transition to a utility role as a halfback and receiver, even time as the starter. In short, Montgomery’s time as the starter was short-lived, before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens midway through last season. Montgomery is a good change of pace type back for the Jets as he steps into the Powell role, with the addition of return ability. That especially comes in handy because of the loss of Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts. The 6’0″, 215 pound back currently remains the frontrunner for the backup position.

Whereas if any of the Jets backs also have a shot at the backup job, it is Elijah McGuire.The third-year pro has flashed his big-play talent at times but has lacked consistency. If McGuire can piece his game together, he very well can become the backup. At the same time, with coach Gase clearly having no attachment to former Jets picks, if McGuire does not take the next step in becoming anything more than a third rotation back, he could find himself on the waiver wire.

The Bubble: Trenton Cannon, De’Angelo Henderson, and Valentine Holmes

Entering his second season, Cannon’s value comes as a scat back with that lightning speed, receiving ability and experience as a returner. Due to injuries, Cannon got playing time during his rookie season but did not capitalize on his opportunity. For Cannon, it will come down to if he shows improvement he could stick, but if not, then the veteran additions could kick Cannon out the door.

Joining Cannon on the bubble is former 2017 draft pick De’Angelo Henderson. At 5’7″ and 208 pounds, Henderson has had limited touches in the pros leaving a small sample size to judge off of. Henderson’s time on the practice squad and with the team last season certainly play into his favor. The Jets have only six backs right now and Henderson could fight his way through the preseason onto the final 53-man roster.

Valentine Holmes is a former rugby star attempting to make his way in the NFL. Listed on the roster as a halfback/receiver utility like Montgomery, he has the athleticism to stick through training camp. Holmes stands at 6’1″ and 200 pounds so his frame and speed are NFL caliber. But there is a major jump from the NRL to NFL that cannot be overlooked.

The Bottom Line

With Le’Veon Bell as the starter, the Jets have their superstar weapon for Sam Darnold to take the pressure off his shoulders. Both Montgomery and McGuire have value and theoretically will make the roster behind Bell. Thus leaving those on the bubble likely having their curtain call this preseason.

Stay tuned for the next article in the 2019 New York Jets Preview series with wide receivers and tight ends!

