ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

Now more than ever, the NFL is an offense-driven league. Thanks to the pass-happy nature of the game, it’s never been more important to have a great offense. However, which offensive players within the AFC East are the best? In order to pass time between minicamps and training camps, Last Word on Pro Football has comprised the 2019 All-AFC East Team. First, let’s start by taking a look at the best offensive players the AFC East has to offer. Note that rookies have not been included in this exercise, as there is no NFL tape on which to judge their play.

2019 All-AFC East Defense

All-NFL Offense – Defense



2019 All-AFC East Team: Offense

Quarterback: Tom Brady

Even at the old age of 41, Tom Brady was easily the best quarterback in the AFC East last year. That won’t change in 2019, as the six-time Super Bowl champion should be even better next year. Given a clean bill of health and a more consistent supporting cast, Brady should remain one of the top five quarterbacks in the league. Father Time will eventually catch up with Tom Brady, but Brady’s still got at least three more years left in his tank.

Second Team: Sam Darnold

Running Back: Le’Veon Bell

Even after sitting out a season, New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell remains the class of the AFC East running backs. At his best, no other running back matches Bell’s ability to win as a runner and a pass-catcher. While he’ll need to prove his patient style of running can work behind a bad Jets offensive line, he should remain effective as a pass-catcher, which is more important in today’s NFL.

Second Team: Kenyan Drake

Wide Receiver: Julian Edelman

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is one of the most reliable and dependable receivers in the league when he’s healthy. The Super Bowl MVP is Tom Brady’s most trusted weapon and should see a huge workload with Rob Gronkowski retired. If he can stay healthy, he should have another 100-catch, 1,000-yard season.

Wide Receiver: Robby Anderson

He’s no Julio Jones, but Robby Anderson has shown a promising ability as a deep threat during his first three years in the league. The former undrafted free agent recorded 50 receptions for 752 yards and six touchdowns last year, and his production should improve in Sam Darnold’s second year. In Weeks 15 and 16, Anderson recorded a combined 16 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide Receiver: Kenny Stills

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is one of the more overlooked players in the NFL. While he’s something of a one-trick pony, he does that one trick incredibly well. Last year Stills recorded 37 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns despite playing with Brock Osweiler and a broken Ryan Tannehill. His production should improve with Ryan Fitzpatrick and/or Josh Rosen under center.

Second Team: Albert Wilson, Quincy Enunwa, John Brown

Tight End: Chris Herndon

Rob Gronkowski is gone, so the title of best tight end in the AFC East is up for grabs. For now, the honor goes to New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon. Herndon finished his rookie year with 39 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns and finished the year on a high note. He faces a two-game suspension to start the season, but he should be the best tight end in the division if he can pick up where he left off.

Second Team: Matt LaCosse

Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil

The Miami Dolphins might have the worst offensive line in the NFL, but their left tackle position is shored up with Laremy Tunsil. Selected with the 13th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Tunsil immediately stepped in and helped shore up Miami’s blind side. While he’s not quite on the level of a David Bakhtiari, he’s still an above-average starter in a league short of starting-caliber tackles.

Second Team: Dion Dawkins

Left Guard: Joe Thuney

Joe Thuney was a solid starter during his first two seasons in the league but took a huge leap during his third year in the league. The former third-round pick ended the year as PFF’s seventh-best guard and should repeat that performance in 2019.

Second Team: Kelechi Osemele

Center: David Andrews

David Andrews entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2015 and immediately outplayed that billing. The center was New England’s Week One starter as a rookie and only improved with time. Andrews became a top-10 center in 2017 and ended 2018 as PFF’s seventh-ranked center. He finished the year on a high note, helping New England win Super Bowl LIII while shutting down superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Second Team: Mitch Morse

Right Guard: Shaq Mason

Shaq Mason is the right guard for the All-AFC East team and the All-NFL team. The former fourth-round pick spent his collegiate tenure in a triple-option offense, so he’s always been a top-level run defender. However, he’s dramatically improved his pass protection prowess and could be the best all-around guard in football.

Second Team: Brian Winters

Right Tackle: Marcus Cannon

Marcus Cannon isn’t as good as his interior colleagues, but the former fifth-round pick is the best right tackle in the AFC East. Cannon’s battled injuries throughout his career but has started 13 or more games in two of the past three seasons. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2016 and ended 2018 as PFF’s 26th-ranked tackle. He’s no superstar, but he’s a dependable starter along one of the best offensive lines in football.

Second Team: Ty Nsekhe

2019 All-AFC East Defense

All-NFL Offense – Defense

Related

View the original article on