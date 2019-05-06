MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots huddles with his team against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When the 2019 NFL Regular Season schedule was publically unveiled, three AFC East teams immediately asked themselves the same question – when do we play the Patriots?

Last season, the New England Patriots were the only team in the AFC East to finish with a winning record. Over the last three years, the Buffalo Bills / Miami Dolphins / New York Jets have each finished the regular season at least four games behind New England in the standings. Winning 10+ games every season since 2003, the Patriots regularly appear on the toughest stretch of other teams schedules.

In 2019, the AFC East will be the only division playing interdivisional games during each week in September. If a franchise intends to end New England’s ten-year reign atop the division, early season momentum will be key.

2019 NFL Regular Season Schedule: AFC East Toughest Stretches

New England Patriots: Weeks 2-5

New England is one of those high achieving franchises that will occasionally lose a few head-scratching games early in the season. If your team is in direct competition with the Patriots for a playoff spot, it’s beneficial to play Tom Brady in September.

During Weeks 2-4, the Patriots are scheduled to compete against all three of their division opponents, with two games on the road. New England’s series of interdivisional games will be followed with another away games in Washington, their third in four weeks.

Week 2 @ Miami / Week 3 v NY Jets / Week 4 @ Buffalo / Week 5 @ Washington

Miami Dolphins: Weeks 14-17

The Dolphins have the non-luxury of opening 2019 with four consecutive games against 2018 playoff teams (Baltimore / New England / Dallas / LA Chargers). However, Miami will have home-field advantage in three of those games.

Therefore, the first month of Miami’s schedule won’t be nearly as daunting as the last month. During the final four weeks of the regular season, Miami will thrice leave South Florida to play cold weather football in northeastern cities, including their regular-season finale against the Patriots.

Week 14 @ NY Jets / Week 15 @ NY Giants / Week 16 v Cincinnati / Week 17 @ New England

Buffalo Bills: Weeks 10-13

The Bills begin 2019 with back-to-back away games, although both will take place in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bills Mafia may not wait for Week 3 before watching their team in person for the first time. Expect several to travel downstate from Western New York to make Met Life Stadium their home away from home.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, the schedule will be significantly less convenient for travel two months later. Starting November 10th, the Bills will play four games in 19 days, including three on away from home.

Week 10 @ Cleveland / Week 11 @ Miami / Week 12 v Denver / Week 13 @ Dallas (Thanksgiving Day)

New York Jets: Weeks 5-9

The Jets are fortunate to have an early bye scheduled for Week 4. This should give new Head Coach Adam Gase time to work out some kinks with his new quarterback, Sam Darnold. After their bye, New York’s schedule will not have time for development.

Starting Week 5, New York will play three straight games against 2018 playoff teams, including their second matchup with New England. The Jets will then play back-to-back games in Florida, the second being Coach Gase’s return to Miami.

Week 5 @ Philadelphia / Week 6 v Dallas / Week 7 v New England (Monday Night Football) / Week 8 @ Jacksonville / Week 9 at Miami

2019 NFL Regular Season Schedule – AFC East Interdivisional Games

Week 1 – Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

Week 2 – New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

Week 3 – New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Week 4 – New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

Week 7 – Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Week 7 – New England Patriots @ New York Jets (Monday Night Football)

Week 9 – New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

Week 11 – Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Week 14 – Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

Week 16 – Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (Potential Saturday Game)

Week 17 – New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Week 17 – Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

