SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Quinnen Williams #92 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draft week is upon us, New York Jets fans. Still, it seems as though what Gang Green will do with the third overall selection becomes increasingly uncertain by the day. While it has been largely understood that there are three elite prospects in this draft, recent news of the Jets interest in Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver has added a wrinkle to that narrative. While this could be smoke, it does add another plausible option to the already abundant slew of moves the Jets could make with their selection.

One option for New York is to bolster their defensive line and give some help to Leonard Williams. They could also look to add an edge rusher and improve their dismal sack numbers. Trading back in the draft and trading the selection to a team in exchange for a star player also exist as viable options. Still, I would like to use this mock to focus on what a realistic seven round class could look like for the Jets if they were to remain at three.

2019 New York Jets Mock Draft: Final Edition

Round One, Pick Three: Quinnen Williams, Defensive Tackle, Alabama

It is widely believed that the New York Jets would select Josh Allen with the third overall. There are a couple of reasons why I see Quinnen Williams as the more realistic pick. While there are many reports suggesting the Jets are interested in Williams, it is difficult to trust these reports at this point in the process. Williams is also an appealing pick for the Jets given the perceived value he adds for Leonard Williams. Williams’ presence will relieve some of the double teams from Leonard and create a deadly combo on the defensive line.

Williams is the highest graded prospect in the draft according to a number of sources. Recording eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2018, Williams was a dominant force on the Alabama defensive line. The All-American rose up draft boards throughout the season and would be a welcome addition to gang green.

Some fans will protest this selection with the reasoning that edge rusher is a more pressing need. While this may be true, fans should understand edge pressure is not the only way to rush the quarterback. Williams is a huge weapon as a pass rusher from the interior, and the defense should see some huge production increases overall.

Round Three, Pick 68: Elgton Jenkins, Offensive Line, Mississippi State

The Jets front office whiffing on prized free agent Matt Paradis has largely been the most scrutinized move of the off-season. Spencer Long underperformed immensely in 2018 and Gang Green is once again in need of a reliable center. Enter Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins is a sturdy center prospect who may not demolish every defender he blocks, but he gets the job done. Jenkins has played all over the Mississippi State offensive line and should have a clear path to a day one starting job with just a decent camp performance.

Round Three, Pick 93 (From New Orleans): Jachai Polite, Edge Rusher, Florida

Fans won’t have to live with their displeasure of ignoring the edge rusher need for very long. The Jets get one with their first third-round selection, and boy is he a good one. Polite is a bit undersized for the edge position at 6’3″, 258 pounds, but his tape suggests the quickness of his game could outweigh this knock.

What really drops Jachai Polite in the draft is his extremely poor performance in the pre-draft process. Polite bombed in many aspects of the Combine process and has teams worried about his conditioning and character. Some regarded Polite as a first-round talent prior to this process, and although some have suggested these concerns could drop Polite to day three of the draft, I could see the Jets taking an early approach with his selection to secure the top available talent.

Round Four, Pick 105: Isaiah Johnson, Cornerback, Houston

It is no secret the Jets need help at cornerback. The departure of Morris Claiborne has left a gaping hole opposite Trumaine Johnson. While Darryl Roberts has shown some promise, he has yet to prove he can be a consistent starter. If the team trades back from the third pick, players like Greedy Williams or Rock Ya-Sin could be on their radar. In this scenario, the team waits a bit longer to address the need.

Isaiah Johnson is a long press corner with 4.4 speed. His team-leading seven pass breakups in 2018 highlight just how aggressive he can be when the ball is in the air. While his game certainly needs some adjustments, Johnson is the type of player I’m sure defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would love to have.

Round Six, Pick 196 (From Chicago Via Oakland): Greg Gaines, Defensive Tackle, Washington

Yes, this mock already has the Jets addressing the defensive line with the third overall pick. Still, the team lacks depth in terms of players capable of playing true nose tackle. At this point in the draft, it is worth investing in players to sit behind veterans and possibly take over upon their retirement. 33-year-old Steve McLendon will not be able to hold down the middle of the defensive line for much longer, and Gaines is absolutely worth taking a flier on in the sixth round.

The Washington product is a stout nose tackle at 6’1″ and 312 pounds. Named first-team all-conference in 2018, Gaines racked up 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks from Washington’s interior. Gaines has a ways to go before he has a well-rounded arsenal of counter moves, but his room for improvement could intrigue Gregg Williams enough to warrant this selection.

Round Seven, Pick 217: Anthony Johnson, Wide Receiver, Buffalo

Round seven is not the time to harp on need, rather prioritize the best player available. Luckily for New York, Anthony Johnson checks both of those boxes. Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson are both formidable threats at wide receiver, but neither has been able to emerge as a true number one option. The last true number one receiver the Jets had was likely Brandon Marshall, someone Johnson compares rather favorably to.

At 6’2″ and 209 pounds, Johnson would be an imposing threat on the perimeter. Racking up 1,011 yards during the 2018 campaign, Johnson has been largely overshadowed in a deep wide receiver draft class. The first-team All-MAC selection could very well be gone before the seventh round kicks off. But in the event that he remains on the board, Mike Maccagnan would be hard pressed not to cap off the draft with his selection.

Related

View the original article on