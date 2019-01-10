MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Adam Gase of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase is officially back on the sidelines. After losing his job with the Dolphins following Week 17’s season finale, the New York Jets hired him to be the successor to Todd Bowles. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

The #Jets are hiring former #Dolphins coach Adam Gase as their new coach. He beat them for years, now he joins them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2019

Unlike most fired head coaches, Gase was very much in demand during the hiring process. According to reports, the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos were also interested in adding Gase to their coaching staff.

Gase made his head coaching debut with the Dolphins back in 2016. During his first season at the helm, Gase led the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and their first playoff appearance since 2008. However, Miami has yet to return to the playoffs, recording just 13 wins over the past two seasons.

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Gase was seen as one of the best young offensive minds in football. Back in 2015, Gase served as offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears. During his lone year in Chicago, the Bears had the 23rd-ranked offense in terms of points-per-game. Quarterback Jay Cutler threw for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Gase spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Gase presided over one of the most prolific offenses in history, as the 2013 Broncos set a record for most points scored in a season. In two years with Gase, Manning threw for a combined 10,204 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions while winning earning an AFC championship following the 2013 season.

Prior to earning an offensive coordinator position, Gase served as an assistant coach for the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers. He also spent time coaching in the college ranks at Michigan State and LSU. Interestingly enough, Gase actually began his coaching career as an undergraduate student at Michigan State.

