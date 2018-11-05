MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 04: Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets reacts in the fourth quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Another week of NFL play is officially in the books. By now, most fantasy football owners know if their team is set for the playoffs or doomed to watch from the outside. However, there is still time for teams on the fringe to make earn their way into the final tournament. In order to do this, however, they’ll need to make sure to in smart waiver claims. Heading into Week Nine, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are two of the best fantasy football week nine defenses likely available on your waiver wire.

Buffalo Bills

Astonishingly, the Buffalo Bills defense is owned in just 4.0% of NFL.com fantasy leagues. The unit is one of the best in football but is slowed down because the Bills offense gives opposing teams so many opportunities. While that normally limits how good the Bills defense can be, that shouldn’t be a problem in Week 10.

The Bills face off against Sam Darnold and the New York Jets in Week 10. While Darnold still has a high ceiling in the long-term, the first-year starter has hit the rookie wall in a major way. Over the past three weeks, Darnold has thrown for just 588 total yards, two touchdowns, and a whopping seven interceptions. Buffalo is more than capable of keeping Darnold struggling for the week.

New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills offense is so horrible that literally any defense in football is a good matchup. The New York Jets get their turn taking on the atrocious Bills offense, and they’re sure to put up a good showing. Buffalo will either be starting Nathan Peterman, Derek Anderson, or Matt Barkley in Week 10, and the Bills have no playmakers capable of hiding these quarterbacks clear deficiencies.

While the main reason to start the Jets defense is that of the Bills atrocious offense, the New York Jets defense is actually a quietly good unit. New York entered Week Nine with the fifth-best fantasy defense by standard scoring and added four sacks against the Miami Dolphins. Yes, they sometimes struggle against elite offenses, but Buffalo is not an elite offense by any stretch of the imagination. If the Jets defense is available in your fantasy league, make sure to put in a claim.

Kansas City Chiefs

What happens when an extremely movable force meets an incredibly stoppable object? We’ll find out when the Kansas City Chiefs defense faces off against the Arizona Cardinals offense. The Cardinals offense is arguably the second-worst in the league, while the Kansas City Chiefs defense is one of the worst units in the league. However, they’re not quite as bad as advertised.

Since Week Three, the Kansas City defense has recorded at least four sacks in each and every one of their games. They’ve recorded four or more sacks four times over that same timeframe. Additionally, the Chiefs forced nine interceptions and recovered three fumbles on the season. They give up points, but they are good at getting fantasy points in other ways. The Cardinals have one of the worst offensive lines in the league and currently score just a measly 13.8 points per game. Because of all this, you could do a lot worse than Kansas City in Week 10.

