Currently, the New York Jets have three quarterbacks on their roster, all of which can realistically start games this season: Sam Darnold, Josh McCown, and Teddy Bridgewater. McCown, the grizzled vet, will most likely take the back burner and play the role of quarterback coach, leaving Bridgewater and Darnold to fight for the starting spot. The debate rages on about what the Jets should do with this trio, as Darnold looks like the franchise quarterback this team has been waiting for. Here’s what Gang Green can do with Bridgewater.

Start Him

Darnold certainly has his critics, and it is common in today’s NFL for rookie passers to sit during their inaugural campaign. By starting the former Minnesota Vikings signal caller, Darnold will be given time to develop and take the reins next year. In this, they will not be “rushing” Darnold, and it seems to be the safest option to make sure they don’t screw up another quarterback.

Moreover, Teddy Two Gloves is a proven passer that can complement an exceedingly talented roster around him. By starting Bridgewater, the Jets will give themselves the best chance to win, even if it does not include the highest ceiling. The one question that comes with this is how long will Bridgewater start? Last year, we saw Tom Savage start over rookie Deshaun Watson for one game, Alex Smith hold the job for basically the entire year, and C.J. Beathard take over about halfway through the season. If they do decide to start Bridgewater, the question of duration will be an outstanding theme of the Jets season

Bench Him

If Darnold continues to take the necessary strides as we near September, he has a shot of taking the starting job. This would subsequently end Bridgewater’s hopes of starting but would give Gang Green a good look at their largest investment. However, if they decided to do this, they would have to stick to it. An uncertain quarterback situation always leads to failure in the NFL. Stability is necessary no matter who is called upon to start week one.

Furthermore, if Bridgewater was benched, the Jets would have a potent gift many teams envy, a quality back up quarterback. If disaster strikes, they will be ready to win without missing a beat, essentially making them bulletproof.

Trade Him

The most intriguing option present is to trade Bridgewater. Plenty of teams around the league are in need of a stop-gap starter or a quality backup, including, but not limited to, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Chargers. In terms of what they could net as a return, one could expect a mid-to-late round draft pick, something with increased value when your team is in the midst of a rebuild.

Another option would be to trade Bridgewater to fill a need, such as an edge rusher. Rich Cimini details the possibilities of a Bridgewater-Dante Fowler Jr. swap here: http://www.espn.com/blog/new-york-jets/post/_/id/76590/could-jets-flip-teddy-bridgewater-for-much-needed-edge-rusher. While no superstar would be flipped for a borderline starting quarterback, Bridgewater’s positional value could help the Jets find an adequate starter for a weak spot on the roster.

Cut Him

The most underwhelming option of the bunch is this scenario. Bridgewater does not have any guaranteed money in his deal, so general manager Mike Maccagnan may just wipe his contract off the books altogether. This could be the way everything unfolds as the Jets are preparing for a wild off-season, filled with spending more than just about every team in football. It would justify the re-signing of McCown and let him take over as the backup quarterback, a job he has handled for well over a decade. No matter which direction the New York Jets head in pertaining to Teddy Bridgewater, it all comes back to their paramount investment, Sam Darnold.

