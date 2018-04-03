New York Jets – Last Word on Pro Football

The Necessary Versatility of Quincy Enunwa

Grading the New York Jets Free Agency Moves

New York Jets Sign Terrelle Pryor

Josh McCown’s Contract is Perfect for the New York Jets

Minnesota Vikings Agree to Terms With Sheldon Richardson

Morris Claiborne Returning to New York Jets

Austin Seferian-Jenkins Signing With Jacksonville Jaguars

Report: Muhammad Wilkerson to Sign With Green Bay Packers

The New York Jets recently acquired Terrelle Pryor, solidifying their targets for whoever will be throwing passes in the green and white next season. With the move, the depth chart plays host to intriguing names like ArDarius Stewart, Chad Hansen, and Robby Anderson who will play alongside Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa.

Both Stewart and Hansen are entering their sophomore seasons, but neither is expected to make the jump into a prominent role. On the other hand, vertical threats like Pryor and Anderson have not shown a proficiency in the slot, so they will stick to the sideline. Kearse will most likely take over the main slot duties. This leaves out one player: Enunwa.

Enunwa possesses a blend of athleticism, size, and strength that gives him an aspect of versatility that others in this corps lack. We have already seen him show off his ability as a perimeter receiver. He looked to be the future number one target for this Jets team, and with this comes the task of taking on lockdown corners on the outside.

Per Player Profiler, Enunwa certainly has played in the slot as well, appearing there on 53.4 percent of all Jets snaps while in three-or-four-receiver sets when he was healthy. His above average route running skills, consistent hands, and athletic fluidity allow him to take on multiple roles and remain a consistent playmaker for the Jets. For these reasons, it is more than realistic to ask him to take on additional roles.

Tight End Vacancy

Last season, Austin Seferian-Jenkins broke out with the best year of his career. After he departed in free agency for sunny Jacksonville, he left the Jets with no proven options at tight end. Enunwa is big enough to take on tight end snaps on passing downs. This allows Pryor, Anderson, and Kearse to all be on the field with Enunwa, creating a near-uncoverable group. His in-line duties would be severely limited, but snaps at H-back are close to guaranteed.

Whether it is Teddy Bridgewater, Josh McCown, or a rookie quarterback at the helm, this corps would be beneficial. To quote Turn On The Jets owner Joe Caporoso, “Tomlinson blocking, Enunwa regularly lining up at H-Back and some Leggett maybe mixed in.” This situation would optimize the targets for the team’s most productive receivers, allow rookies to grow, and keep at least some level of blocking. With Enunwa exemplifying the talent he has in a variety of situations, he will be used practically everywhere, even if it is not at tight end.

What This Means

As was stated before, the Jets quarterback room is ecstatic with the surplus amount of targets. Getting them on the field at the same time will be a challenge. In contrast, the potential upside is too much to pass up. In return, this would be detrimental to the run game as the tight end would not be the best blocker. However, in a committee with Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell, Elijah McGuire, and potentially Thomas Rawls or a draft pick, creating space should not be too difficult.

While Enunwa’s numbers may not flourish with so many weapons around him, the offense projects to be exceedingly productive with any type of competent quarterbacking. Enunwa’s versatility is the key to optimizing this receiving corps, and even if he is not out wide, he will make his impact felt.

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/29/quincy-enunwa-versatility/feed/ 0 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/28/reviewing-new-york-jets-free-agency/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/28/reviewing-new-york-jets-free-agency/#respond Wed, 28 Mar 2018 21:23:41 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=41039

Coming off a year that showed tons of promise thanks to a great rookie class, the New York Jets were ready to make some moves in NFL free agency. Gifted with a ton of cap space and a motivated front office, Gang Green went out and did what they needed to: Sign capable veterans in order to compete in the AFC.

The Positives

The reason the Jets earned such a positive grade is that the positives severely outweigh the negatives from these past few weeks. Though the Jets might have overpaid a bit for some players, that’s the nature of free agency.

The Offense

Josh McCown’s contract falls under the positives. Again, there might be a few dollars in his deal that he might not deserve, but the signing was necessary. He’s a fantastic mentor and locker room guy and can bring one or two things on the field. The signing was important and the duration of the contract is perfect. He doesn’t need to be with the team for more than another year.

Next up were the skill position players. With that in mind, the Jets signed Isaiah Crowell and Terrelle Pryor. Both of these players should significantly help an underrated group of players that the Jets currently have.

The addition of these playmakers should increase the progression and help whichever young quarterback the Jets decide to draft in a month. These signings were very important.

The last player that the Jets needed to sign was kicker Cairo Santos. Santos entered the league in 2014 with the Kansas City Chiefs and should immediately come in and be an upgrade in the Big Apple.

The Defense

Last year it was the safety position that the Jets addressed. This year, it’s the cornerback position. The re-signing of Morris Claiborne and the signing of former Los Angeles Rams corner Trumaine Johnson will give the Jets a secondary that should give opposing quarterbacks some worry.

It’s not one of the best groups in the NFL, but its good enough to compete at a high level. Both Claiborne and Johnson should work well with Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye to contain Tom Brady and any other quarterback that tests them.

The Jets have made other signings but the ones above are the big names one and why they deserve an A-. These moves prove that they’re trying to right now and it should be encouraging to the fan base.

The Negatives

Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater’s contract is the only negative from the Jets off-season. Now, before they signed Bridgewater they probably didn’t think they were going to be able to trade up to the third overall spot and take a quarterback.

However, now that they do sit at three and will take the quarterback of the future, they don’t need Bridgewater and all of the money that they are paying him. He could still be a starter in the NFL, but he doesn’t really have a place on the Jets.

Overall

Overall, this Jets team is a lot better than it was just a month ago and in the process, they gained veteran leadership and took a step towards being a contender in the AFC.

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/28/reviewing-new-york-jets-free-agency/feed/ 0 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/22/terrelle-pryor-signs-jets/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/22/terrelle-pryor-signs-jets/#comments Fri, 23 Mar 2018 02:05:50 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=38633

Terrelle Pryor has found a new team. The quarterback turned wide receiver agreed to terms with the New York Jets late Thursday night according to Newsday’s Calvin Watkins.

Jets have agreed to terms with WR Terrelle Pryor a source tells @NewsdaySports — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 23, 2018

Pryor didn’t get the results he expected in his year with the Washington Redskins last season. He appeared in nine games, catching 20 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. He never managed to get on the same page with quarterback Kirk Cousins and struggled with drops.

In 2016, Pryor had a breakout year in his first full season as a starting wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns. He gained 1,007 yards off of 77 catches. Pryor looked like he might establish himself as a legitimate deep threat, catching 11 passes of more than 20 yards. This was all while having five different quarterbacks throwing him the football throughout the season.

Before his stint with the Browns, the last time Pryor had any real playing time was 2013 for the Oakland Raiders. He started 11 games for them at quarterback, completing 156 passes for 1,798 yards and seven touchdowns. He struggled as a pocket passer, throwing 11 interceptions and taking 31 sacks.

Despite his struggles at quarterback, his athleticism in the open field was apparent. He has more speed than most with his 6’4” frame. During his starting season for the Raiders, Pryor racked up 576 yards on 83 rushing attempts. He also holds the NFL record for the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback at 93 yards.

After his 2016 performance, Pryor expected to get a decent contract. Teams were skeptical since that was the first season of his life that he played wide receiver. The best he could get was a one-year, prove-it deal with Washington. Instead, he proved why they were skeptical.

Now Pryor will try to make the most of his next shot and show that his 2016 season wasn’t just lightning in a bottle.

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/22/terrelle-pryor-signs-jets/feed/ 1 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/16/josh-mccowns-contract-is-perfect-for-jets/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/16/josh-mccowns-contract-is-perfect-for-jets/#respond Fri, 16 Mar 2018 20:19:32 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=40402

In an age where top quarterbacks are starting to earn close to $30 million per year, while their back-ups can make around $5 million per year, it’s fitting that the New York Jets re-signed Josh McCown for just $10 million on a one year deal.

NFL contracts are all about matching up your money against your peers. After Kirk Cousins received a contract earning him $28 million per year with the Minnesota Vikings and Sam Bradford will earn $20 million from the Arizona Cardinals, it makes perfect sense that McCown will make only $10 million in the Big Apple.

In a sport with a salary cap, teams need to conserve their money as much as possible. Paying the 38-year-old journeyman $10 million for one year does exactly that.

McCown vs. The Others

His resume certainly stacks up against the other unproven players, especially at his price tag. There is no debate that Cousins is a better quarterback than McCown, but the money says he is three times as good. The latter is up to debate.

Cousins has never won a playoff game and has come up short in big moments. At the end of the 2016 season, the Washington Redskins needed a win over the New York Giants to make the playoffs. In that game, he threw one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times.

Cousins is nine years younger than McCown and that definitely works in his favor. However, when you compare the stats, they are pretty similar.

Bradford’s contract only makes the Jets re-signing McCown look astronomically better. Bradford has played all 16 games only once in his eight-year career. Though his stats have been above average at times, Bradford has never won more than seven games in a season.

The last quarterback to be signed was A.J. McCarron, who will earn $10 million over two years. That money is going to a quarterback with three career starts.

Before his injury last season, McCown completed 67 percent of his passes and threw for twice the amount of touchdowns than interceptions. He finished the year with a higher completion percentage and passer rating than Cousins.

McCown is still a serviceable gunslinger and can mentor any young quarterbacks the Jets have on the roster. Coaches have raved about his ability to teach younger players along with how valuable he is to have in the locker room.

Bottom Line

McCown isn’t a great quarterback. He’s 38 and has never won a playoff game. At times he shows promise and coaches say he is great to have to mentor younger players. He really isn’t too much. But, when you compare him to the other quarterbacks who just got paid, it makes his contract worth it.

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/16/josh-mccowns-contract-is-perfect-for-jets/feed/ 0 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/16/report-sheldon-richardson-signs-vikings/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/16/report-sheldon-richardson-signs-vikings/#respond Fri, 16 Mar 2018 20:07:25 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=38894

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson will sign a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Richardson spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets before playing the 2017 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Seahawks’ and Jets’ DT Sheldon Richardson reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2018

Richardson was traded to the Seahawks prior to the start of the 2017 season. With just one year left on his contract, Richardson was expected to be another piece of that vaunted Seattle defense. Injuries limited the 2017 Seahawks to a 9-7 record, but Richardson was solid, if unspectacular, for the duration of the season.

Richardson was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and became an immediate contributor. A day one starter, Richardson played in all 16 games his rookie year while establishing himself as one of the best run stuffers in the league. His play earned praise league-wide, earning him the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Richardson’s best year of his career came in 2014. The Missouri product brought his game to another level, recording 66 tackles, eight sacks, and a forced fumble. Richardson’s dominant performance was good enough to earn his first Pro Bowl nomination.

However, Richardson’s play has dropped from his 2014 form. He had a solid 2015 despite missing five games, but he hasn’t been his old self the previous two seasons. Richardson combined for just two and a half sacks over the past two seasons. He’s still capable of stopping the run, as evidenced by his 106 combined tackles over the past two seasons.

Richardson has dealt with a few off-the-field issues. The league suspended him for the first four games of the 2015 season for violating its substance abuse policy. He also served a one-game suspension to start the 2016 season after an off-season arrest in which he was eventually found guilty of reckless driving and resisting arrest.

This is the second contract of Richardson’s career after his rookie contract. Richardson has earned a total of $18.1 million over his first five years in the league, per OverTheCap.

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/16/report-sheldon-richardson-signs-vikings/feed/ 0 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/15/morris-claiborne-re-signs-jets/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/15/morris-claiborne-re-signs-jets/#comments Fri, 16 Mar 2018 01:26:50 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=38985

Morris Claiborne will be back in a New York Jets uniform for the 2018 season.

The team is signing the 28-year-old cornerback to a one-year, $7 million deal according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It marks the second straight year Claiborne has inked a contract for a single season with Gang Green.

The #Jets are re-signing CB Mo Claiborne on a 1-year deal, sources say. He’ll make $7M. A one-year deal last year pays off for both sides as NYJ solidifies its D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2018

Coming out of LSU, Claiborne had high expectations to be an elite corner in the NFL because previous LSU defensive backs have had great success at the next level. But multiple injuries have kept Claiborne off the field and have derailed the former first-round pick’s career.

Last off-season, Claiborne signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets betting on himself to have a productive season. In 2017, Claiborne recorded 43 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception in 15 starts as a member of the Jets. The 15 games played was the most games Claiborne has played in since his rookie year in 2012.

Claiborne injured his foot halfway through the season which forced him to miss one game and did not look the same the rest of the season. Pro Football Focus gave Claiborne a grade of 48.5 in 2017, which ranked 100th out of all NFL cornerbacks.

Claiborne spent his first five seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and had a promising rookie campaign in 2012 in which he tallied 55 tackles, eight pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown in 15 starts.

The next four season, however, Claiborne only played a total of 32 games (out of 64) due to numerous injuries including a season-ending torn left patellar tendon in 2014. Claiborne bounced back from injury to play 11 games in 2015 before a hamstring injury forced him to miss much of the tail end of the season.

Claiborne re-signed with the Cowboys on a one-year deal for the 2016 season which ended after seven games due to a groin injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season. In his career, Claiborne has recorded 194 tackles, 34 pass deflections, ions and 5 interceptions.

Before he was drafted sixth overall by the Cowboys in 2012, Claiborne played three seasons at LSU alongside familiar names Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu and Eric Reid to name a few. Claiborne finished with 11 interceptions in his collegiate career and was named SEC defensive player of the year and first-team All-American in 2011.

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/15/morris-claiborne-re-signs-jets/feed/ 1 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/15/austin-seferian-jenkins-signs-jaguars/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/15/austin-seferian-jenkins-signs-jaguars/#comments Thu, 15 Mar 2018 20:42:57 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=38735

Austin Seferian-Jenkins is on his way back to the Sunshine State.

Per Jordan Schulz of Yahoo Sports, the 25-year-old tight end will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that he’s signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the opportunity to make $11 million with incentives. Seferian-Jenkins spent his first two seasons in the league and part of a third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the New York Jets.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins signs two year deal with Jags, per source — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2018

The #Jaguars are signing former #Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a 2-year worth $10M, source said. He can make up to $11M. @Schultz_Report on it first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2018

In his second season with the New York Jets, Austin Seferian-Jenkins set NFL career highs in a number of categories. First, he played his most games in a single season (13). Obviously, that’s not the 16-game benchmark that every NFL player strives for, but it was an improvement over his previous career high (9).

Seferian-Jenkins’ attention to his own personal health is likely the primary variable in the increased availability. It had been no secret that he had a drinking problem earlier in his career. However, he was able to move on from those issues in 2017. Seferian-Jenkins was reportedly clean and sober for seven months before the 2017 season had started. That in itself is a great achievement.

Second, Seferian-Jenkins set a career high in catches (50). Those receptions placed him 13th at the position for the 2017 season. His previous career high had been only 21 receptions. Since Seferian-Jenkins was able to remain healthy, he was able to catch more passes from Josh McCown.

McCown and company targeted him 74 times over the course of the season (good for 14th at the position). The increased targets led to Seferian-Jenkins also setting a career high in receiving yards (357). The 357 yards was the 26th best (if you want to think optimistically) in the league last year for a tight end. With 50 catches and 357 yards, it would be fair to say that Seferian-Jenkins wasn’t a downfield threat in 2017. He did, however, demonstrate that ability earlier in his career.

In his brief second season with the Buccaneers, Seferian-Jenkins averaged a career-best 16.1 yards per reception. The Buccaneers had selected the 6’6″ tight end from the University of Washington to pair with Vincent Jackson (6’5″) and Mike Evans (6’5″) to form an unstoppable trio. And for seven games in 2015, it looked like Seferian-Jenkins was going to break out and live up to his first-round draft status. However, an AC joint injury ruined what could have been his best season since his sophomore season at Washington.

While people expected the former first rounder to have more impressive statistics at this point in his career, it’s important to remember that he still has time. Seferian-Jenkins will only be 26 when the next season starts. He has the athletic profile, age, and college production to continue to set career highs for himself.

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/15/austin-seferian-jenkins-signs-jaguars/feed/ 1 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/13/report-muhammad-wilkerson-signs-packers/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/03/13/report-muhammad-wilkerson-signs-packers/#comments Wed, 14 Mar 2018 00:40:27 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=38740

Muhammad Wilkerson is on his way to the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran defensive linemen has agreed to terms on a deal to join the team once the new league year begins, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Wilkerson spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Jets.

The Packers agree to terms with Mo Wilkerson, a source said. https://t.co/BuV0bZKDD7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 14, 2018

Wilkerson was released from the Jets prior to the beginning of free agency. Wilkerson has remained a solid contributor in recent years, but the Jets didn’t feel his play justified his salary. However, solid interior defensive linemen are in short supply in todays NFL, and Wilkerson can still be a solid role player.

Wilkerson first came into the NFL in 2011 as a first round pick of the Jets. The defensive tackle out of Temple quickly established himself as one of the best in the league at generating pressure from the interior. Wilkerson recorded five or more sacks in four straight seasons, including two seasons in which he reached double digits.

The best season of Wilkerson’s career came in 2015, the final year of his rookie contract. Wilkerson finished his 2015 season with 15 sacks and a combined 64 tackles. The New York Jets defense finished top 10 in most major categories, and Wilkerson’s performance was a big reason for that. The Jets went 10-6, and New York rewarded their defensive tackle with a five-year, $86 million dollar deal.

Unfortunately for Wilkerson, his career has gone downhill since his big payday. The longtime Jet recorded just eight sacks in the past two seasons, and he struggled to consistently generate pressure. His play against the run dipped as well, and suddenly the Jets found themselves paying a league average starter a superstars salary.

