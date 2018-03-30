The New York Jets recently acquired Terrelle Pryor, solidifying their targets for whoever will be throwing passes in the green and white next season. With the move, the depth chart plays host to intriguing names like ArDarius Stewart, Chad Hansen, and Robby Anderson who will play alongside Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa.

Both Stewart and Hansen are entering their sophomore seasons, but neither is expected to make the jump into a prominent role. On the other hand, vertical threats like Pryor and Anderson have not shown a proficiency in the slot, so they will stick to the sideline. Kearse will most likely take over the main slot duties. This leaves out one player: Enunwa

Enunwa possesses a blend of athleticism, size, and strength that give him an aspect of versatility that others in this corp lack. We have already seen him show off his ability as a perimeter receiver. He looked to be the future number one target for this Jets team, and with this comes the task of taking on lock down corners on the outside.

Per Player Profiler, Enunwa certainly has played in the slot as well, appearing there on 53.4 percent of all Jets snaps while in three-or-four-receiver sets when he was healthy. His above average route running skills, consistent hands, and athletic fluidity allow him to take on multiple roles and remain a consistent playmaker for the Jets. For these reasons, it is more than realistic to ask him to take on additional roles.

Tight End Vacancy

Last season, Austin Seferian-Jenkins broke out with the best year of his career. After he departed in free agency for sunny Jacksonville, he left the Jets with no proven options at tight end. Enunwa is big enough to take on tight end snaps on passing downs. This allows Pryor, Anderson, and Kearse to all be on the field with Enunwa, creating a near-uncoverable group. His in-line duties would be severely limited, but snaps at H-back are close to guaranteed.

Whether it is Teddy Bridgewater, Josh McCown, or a rookie quarterback at the helm, this corp would be beneficial. To quote Turn On The Jets owner Joe Caporoso, “… Tomlinson blocking, Enunwa regularly lining up at H-Back and some Leggett maybe mixed in.” This situation would optimize the targets for the team’s most productive receivers, allow rookies to grow, and keep at least some level of blocking. With Enunwa exemplifying the talent he has in a variety of situations, he will be used practically everywhere, even if it is not at tight end.

What This Means

As was stated before, the Jets quarterback room is ecstatic with the surplus amount of targets. Getting them on the field at the same time will be a challenge. In contrast, the potential upside is too much to pass up. In return, this would be detrimental to the run game as the tight end would not be the best blocker. However, in a committee with Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell, Elijah McGuire, and potentially Thomas Rawls or a draft pick, creating space should not be too difficult.

While Enunwa’s numbers may not flourish with so many weapons around him, the offense projects to be exceedingly productive with any type of competent quarterbacking. Enunwa’s versatility is the key to optimizing this receiving corp, and even is he is not out wide, he will make his impact felt.

