The surprising New York Jets look to continue their three game win streak Sunday, as they face the New England Patriots. The Patriots are, of course, far more formidable than any of the Jets previous three opponents. That being said, the defending super bowl champions are not the 16-0 juggernaut many thought they would be. Possessing the worst defense in football, and owning the same record as the Jets, the Patriots have flaws of their own. If the upstart week seven New York Jets can exploit the Patriots flaws, they might have a shot at pulling off the upset.

Week Seven New York Jets Keys to Victory

Pressure the Quarterback

The key to beating Tom Brady has always been to pressure him. The New York Giants showed this in 2007, and then again in 2011, when they beat Brady on the game’s biggest stage thanks to disruptive defensive lines. The Jets themselves have proven this, as they recorded five sacks in their lone playoff victory against the Patriots.

In 2017, Brady is more vulnerable than he’s ever been. In addition to the simple fact that he’s forty years old, he’ll also be playing with a sprained non-throwing shoulder. Both those factors suggest that Brady might just slide down in the face of pressure, a practice he’s recently adopted at an unprecedented frequency. For the Jets to have any shot at stopping the Patriots potent offense, their pass rush needs to excel; if Brady has time to survey the field, it’ll be a long day for the Jets defense.

Quality Receiver Play

The New England Patriots will be without their starting cornerbacks on Sunday, as both Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe have been ruled out. The stroke of good fortune presents an opportunity of which the Jets must take advantage. Given the talent deficiency at the position, Jets receivers have played respectably this season. Jermaine Kearse has been a nice veteran addition, and Jeremy Kerley has exceeded expectations, becoming Josh McCown‘s most reliable third down target.

The x-factor of the unit is Robby Anderson. The second year Temple product has the speed to hurt defenses, and he’s used it. His 70 yard touchdown blew the game wide open in week three, and a 40 yard completion against the Jacksonville Jaguars should have been the final blow in week four. But Anderson is also at times a technically deficient receiver, especially with regards to route running. If Anderson can have a big day against a backup Patriots cornerback, the Jets offense as a whole will prosper.

Special Teams

After a poor rookie season, Jets punter Lachlan Edwards has impressed in his sophomore campaign. His average net of 42.3 yards per punt ranks eighth of all punters, and he’s delivered some crucial punts in the season’s first five weeks. The Jets will need to rely on Edwards to pin the Patriots deep once again in week six.

Winning the field position battle is key against every team, but against the Patriots, it becomes vital. Giving the ball to Brady at the 40 yard line is a recipe for disaster, especially early in the game with a young defense. If the Jets can move the ball just enough to flip the field with a punt, and pin the Patriots deep, it’ll go a long way in minimizing the Patriots offense.

