EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 30: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley arrived in the NFL under much controversy as the New York Giants fan base was divided about the franchise selecting him with the second-overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The opposing side thought it was time to replace Eli Manning with the selection of Sam Darnold, who was deemed as the top quarterback of his draft class. However, those minds were quickly changed during the course of Barkley’s rookie (2,028 combined yards) season. This talented back demonstrated there isn’t much he cannot accomplish on the football field. He’s one of the few runners that are capable of turning a routine play into a momentum-changing touchdown.

It’s safe to say that Barkley will be a different player in his second season with the Giants. The franchise is in the midst of rebuilding their roster and searching for a new team leader that strictly wants to be an NFL star and not a social media darling. No question, he will have an uphill climb, but Barkley is poised to become that new face for the Giants.

Saquon Barkley Poised to Become the Face of the New York Giants

Barkley: New Voice Inside the Locker Room

The next phase of Barkley’s development as a professional athlete has already begun at this spring’s offseason training activities (OTAs). He has embraced the role of becoming the new voice inside the locker room. Those responsibilities include becoming the “go-to guy” for the media by answering all of their questions and not ducking out the back door following each practice.

One aspect of Barkley’s game that hasn’t changed is his work ethic, especially the way he attacks practice as his level of commitment sets the tone for the day on the practice field. It’s a mindset to continually improve and never be satisfied with what has been accomplished. What we’re witnessing is a second-year star trying to lead by example and his attitude has taken the Giants locker room by storm. It’s going to be fun to watch Barkley mature into his new role.

Saquon Evolving into a Multi-Threat Playmaker

No one can argue that Barkley is a once-in-a-lifetime talent that is versatile enough to run the football or become the primary receiver in the passing game. Last season, he touched the football 352 times (261 carries for 1,307 yards and 91 receptions for 721 yards) and you can expect that number to go up in 2019.

Skeptics will argue that the absence of Odell Beckham Jr. will limit his effectiveness as a running back because he will not have that deep threat on the outside to stretch the defense. But the statistical numbers don’t warrant that notion to be correct as Barkley had 84 carries against a boxed or eight-man defensive front and averaged 4.7 yards-per-carry last season.

The key to his success is Barkley’s ability to let plays develop in front of him by allowing the blockers to complete their assignments and quickly identifying where the hole has opened. This is best exemplified in designed sweep runs to the outside as Barkley continually beat defenders to the edge by evading their first attempt (21.5 percent of broken tackles last season) to tackle him. This unique skill helps him to preserve his body as oncoming defenders have a hard time sizing Barkley up for a solid hit. If he can avoid a catastrophic injury, Barkley has an excellent chance to rewrite the record books before calling it a career.

Not much focus is given to Barkley’s role in the passing game, but his continued evolution as a receiver should increase the overall production of the offense next season. He gained the trust of the Giants coaching staff by exhibiting the ability to run precision pass routes and beat would-be pass defenders to the spot for a key reception that extended a drive. You can expect his role in the passing game to expand in 2019 as Barkley’s explosive speed could turn him into a coverage nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

In an era where the average career of a running back is between five to seven years, Barkley has shown to be elusive, durable and a perfect fit into the Giants offensive style. Still, those concerned with his expanded role in the offense will question if Barkley can stay healthy for an entire season. What works to his advantage is the Giants have a number of playmakers on the roster, so the offense isn’t dependent upon him making all of the plays to win games.

It’s a small sampling of work, but we may be witnessing a running back who hasn’t hit his stride yet.

No one can deny that Saquon Barkley is a generational athlete. Let’s enjoy the ride.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on