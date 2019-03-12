PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 25: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants reacts before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After months of speculation, the biggest trade of the off-season has finally happened. After rumors swirled all off-season, the New York Giants traded superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first broke the news. In exchange for Beckham, the Giants receive the 17th-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and 2019 third-round pick, and safety Jabrill Peppers.

BREAKING: The #Browns have traded for #Giants WR Odell Beckham, sources say. The deal is done. I am not joking. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

The Giants traded Beckham despite signing the talented wide receiver to five-year contract extension just one season ago. Beckham played up to his contract in 2019, recording 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Beckham’s season ended prematurely after suffering an injury late in the season.

Beckham initially arrived in the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Selected by the New York Giants, Beckham recorded 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rookie. He did all this despite appearing in just 12 games, and his 108.8 yards-per-game led the NFL.

Beckham proved his fantastic season wasn’t a one-year fluke in 2015. Appearing in 15 games, the second-year receiver recorded 96 receptions for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns. Beckham statistically had his best year in 2016. Playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career, the LSU product recorded 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. His receptions and yardage was the highest of his career, while his touchdowns were the lowest.

Injuries limited Beckham to just four games during the 2017 season. In those four games, Beckham recorded 25 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout the course of his career, Beckham has recorded a staggering 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. Additionally, the former first-round pick has also recorded 74 rushing yards on 15 career carries. His season-high in rushing yards came when he recorded 35 yards on seven carries as a rookie.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on