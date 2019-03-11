EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 02: Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants reacts after being called for pass interference during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins will sign all-world strong safety Landon Collins to a lucrative six-year, $84 deal with $45 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The contract won’t be made official until the new league year begins Wednesday. Collins spent his first four NFL seasons with the New York Giants.



The #Redskins’ deal for Landon Collins is a 6-year deal worth $84M with $45M guaranteed and paid out over the first three years, source said. From the #Giants to their rival. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Despite starting a career-low 12 games, the 25-year-old defensive back posted at least 96 tackles for the fourth consecutive season in 2018. His usually-productive self earned him Pro Bowl honors for the third time in his short professional career. Despite the Giants placing toward the bottom of the league defensively for the past two years, Collins was the constant for an otherwise underwhelming defensive unit.

Drafted in the second (33rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft, Collins has developed into one of the game’s most premier defenders. Starting all 16 games as a rookie, he contributed immediately with 108 tackles, nine pass deflections and five tackles for loss. In year two, the budding star erupted for career highs in stops (125), pass deflections (13), tackles for loss (nine), interceptions (five) and sacks (four) to garner First-team All-Pro honors. His high-end playmaking at every place on the field was crucial in New York ranking second and tenth in scoring defense and total defense, respectively, for 2016. During his 15-start 2017 campaign, Collins fell one tackle shy of 100 to go along with his personal best two forced fumbles.

Even with the uniquely-inundated crop of productive safeties, many fans and pundits found it surprising that Collins made it to the free agent market to begin with. It was suggested that the team let him walk because they considered the $11.3 franchise tag value to be too steep, along with longtime signal-caller Eli Manning taking up the bulk of the team’s cap space. Nonetheless, Collins has found new money and a fresh start in the nation’s capital.



Born in New Orleans, LA, Collins played his high school ball at Dutchtown High School (Geismar, LA). With his decorated prep career, he was listed as the number one safety in his class. He ultimately committed to the University of Alabama, who beat out LSU in a recruiting war. As a member of the Crimson Tide, Collins earned two SEC titles, two National Championships, First-team All-SEC regards and the designation as a Unanimous All-American in 2014.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on