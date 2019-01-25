PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes changes to play at the line of scrimmage during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual between Washington and Ohio State, on January 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. The Ohio State Buckeyes top the Washington Huskies 28-23 at Rose Bowl. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Dwayne Haskins is almost certainly going to be the first quarterback picked in the 2019 NFL Draft. He is the most talented quarterback in the class, even with Kyler Murray deciding to play professional football. Haskins has the build for an NFL quarterback at 6’3″ and 220 pounds. Haskins also produced a record-breaking season, throwing 50 touchdowns and 4,831 yards. Also, he produced these numbers while playing some of the best teams in the country, such as putting up 62 points against the dominant Michigan defense. In this game, he managed to throw for 396 yards and 6 touchdowns. He then proceeded to lead Ohio State to a victory over #13 ranked Washington.

Dwayne Haskins: Future New York Giants Great

Can’t Mistake the Same Mistake Twice

The New York Giants need a future franchise signal-caller. Eli Manning has been at the helm for 15 seasons, but his time is ending. Whether he plays next season is a mystery for now, because he has not publicly decided what he is going to do. However, even if Eli Manning comes back for one more season and potential Super Bowl run, the Giants should make Dwayne Haskins their top priority. This could resemble the Kansas City Chiefs of last season when they traded up for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs traded up for Mahomes when they had a Super Bowl contending team. At first, it seemed like an interesting and questionable decision, but in hindsight, it was brilliant and has set their team up for the next 10 years. If the Giants think long term, they could pair Haskins with offensive stars Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr.

Learn under a future Hall of Famer

Haskins would have the opportunity to learn from the best quarterback in New York Giants history. This could be a great opportunity for Haskins so he is not rushed into the NFL. This past season proved that it is tough for rookie quarterbacks to perform well. In this past class that had five first-round picks, none of the quarterbacks performed at a great level. It is an adjustment for quarterbacks so it could be very beneficial for Haskins if he sits a season. Some great quarterbacks learned from veteran quarterbacks. The most recent quarterback was Patrick Mahomes, and everyone saw how he took the league by storm. Had he played his rookie season, he may not have performed nearly as well.

Homecoming for Haskins

The New York Giants and Dwayne Haskins would be a perfect homecoming for everyone. Haskins is a New Jersey native who grew up and is still a Giants fan. It became evident that Haskins wants to become a Giants player when he recently tweeted a photoshopped picture of him in a Giants uniform with the caption “Don’t let me go back to the crib”. This could be the homecoming that both parties need.

If the Giants were thinking long term last year, they would have selected Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold. However, they drafted Saquon Barkley who has lived up to the hype and more. Now, they have the opportunity to select their franchise signal caller and it would be a mistake to pass up on one again. The time is now, and Dwayne Haskins has the tools to become a star.

