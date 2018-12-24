INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 23: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) rolls to the sidelines during the NFL game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts on December 23, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Giants lost their game against the Indianapolis Colts in heartbreaking fashion today. It seems to be a reoccurring theme that this year’s team cannot close late in the game. While it is unfortunate for this season, it is a good sign that this team can play tight games moving forward. Next week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is the most important game of the disappointing season.

Momentum for Next Season

If the Giants can put together a good game against the Cowboys, this could be a momentum boost heading into next season. The core of the offense will not be changing next year. The offensive weapons will be led by Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, with Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram also returning. If the offense can put together a good game against a strong Cowboys defense, it will show that the Giants are capable of playing against the best teams. Big performances from Engram and Shepard against the Colts showed what their potential is, and it could be monumental for their growth if they can put together a great performance next week.

Offensive Line Is Improving

The offensive line also needs a strong performance. The new line will be built around Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, and Jamon Brown. These three players have shown they are talented and Dave Gettleman will only shore up the offensive line this off-season. After Brown joined the team, they are 4-3 and it is clear he has made a vast improvement to the line. The Giants will look to add a center and a right tackle this off-season, so a strong performance by the offensive line could be a jump start for next season.

The Defense Is Auditioning

On the defensive side of the ball, there are only a few players who are safe. The defense needs to step up and show they can play next week. The offense has been surprisingly effective in recent weeks. It is time for the defense to show they can close out games. There have been a few losses where the defense was relied upon to close it out. However, the defense has consistently come up short. This game could allow the Giants evaluate the players and see who should return next season.

There is a very small possibility that this is Manning’s last game as a New York Giant. However, it is expected that the Giants will draft their future signal caller in this upcoming draft. Regardless if the Giants select Dwayne Haskins or Justin Herbert, Manning needs to show that he can still perform in the NFL. So far this season, he has demonstrated that with time, he can still make most throws. Manning will earn himself another season with the Giants fanbase as the quarterback for next season with a strong performance. Although he will most likely be tasked with helping mentor the future signal caller, he will also be in charge of leading the Giants to one more playoff run. The playoff run starts next week against the Cowboys. The Giants future looks bright, so a win next week can get the ball rolling in the right direction.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on