It’s finally here! After fighting through an exhilarating regular season, the fantasy football playoffs are about to begin. The weak teams are officially out of contention and all that’s left are the true juggernauts. If you want your roster to match up against the best of the best, you’ll need to monitor to the waiver wire for the top weekly adds. If you need quarterback help, Josh Allen and Ryan Tannehill are just two of the top fantasy football Week 14 quarterback waiver claims.

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still developing as a passer, but he’s already a streamable option in fantasy football. Allen is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the league, and he’s starting to use his natural athleticism on the field. Over the past two weeks, Allen has compiled 234 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Rushing quarterbacks are basically a cheat in fantasy football, and Allen is turning into a rushing quarterback. Even if turns the ball over multiple times and only throws for 150 yards, his rushing ability gives him a safe floor. Allen faces off against a bad New York Jets team, so he should have a strong game in Week 14. He should approach the 100-yard rushing mark for the third straight week while also adding a decent chunk of yardage through the air.

Ryan Tannehill

He’s not the flashiest name in the world, but Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been quietly effective since returning from his extended shoulder injury. The yardage isn’t there yet, but the longtime Dolphin has thrown five touchdowns and just one interception over his past two games. Logically, his yardage totals should improve as his shoulder gets healthier and he starts getting more comfortable back on the field.

The Dolphins host the New England Patriots in Week 14, and that’s good news for Miami. For whatever reason, New England has historically struggled whenever they have to go into Miami. Last year, then-quarterback Jay Cutler threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots in Miami.

This wasn’t an isolated incident, as New England is 1-4 in their last five games traveling to Maimi. If history repeats itself again, Tannehill should have a good night in Week 14. He’s unowned in just about every fantasy league, so he should be readily available as a streaming candidate.

Eli Manning

After one of the slowest starts in his storied career, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is starting to be an adequate quarterback again. Prior to his Week 13 matchup, Manning threw for 716 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception from Weeks 10-12. He struggled against the Chicago Bears defense, but the Bears have arguably the best defense in football. A down week against that unit is understandable.

Manning and the Giants face a Washington Redskins defense that has been ravaged by injuries. The once-formidable unit is now just league average, and Manning should have a solid day against this squad. He’s not going to give you a 300-yard, three-touchdown performance, but he’s a safer play with a low floor. Owned in just 4.7% of NFL.com fantasy leagues, Manning makes sense as a streamer in a two-quarterback league or a deeper one-quarterback league.

