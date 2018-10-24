ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 22: Atlanta Falcons Defensive Tackle Grady Jarrett (97) sacks New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons on October 22, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants 23-20.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Giants are not a good football team. They have started the season off 1-6 and have very little chance of being a Super Bowl contender. On Tuesday, Dave Gettleman and the Giants brass decided to trade Eli Apple to the Saints for a 2019 fourth round pick and 2020 seventh round pick. This move showed that the Giants are ready to start a full rebuild and create the team in Gettleman’s image. There are a few moves that are possibly coming.

Eli Manning is playing in his last season in a Giants uniform. If he does not retire, he will most likely be released by the Giants after this season. Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon, and Damon Harrison also all have large contracts, so it would not be shocking to see these players moving on as well. Here are some of the potential moves in order to expedite the rebuild process as well as help the long-term health of this football club.

Trade Janoris Jenkins, Damon Harrison, and Olivier Vernon

It is important to offload these players and get whatever draft capital they could obtain. These three players combine for $42,850,000 of their salary cap next season. By trading these three players, this can open up a ton of cap space as well as bring in some draft capital. Realistically, the Giants could get one or two second round picks as well as a third-round pick for all three players in individual deals. This could make for a loaded 2019 draft for the Giants in a deep and talented draft class.

Draft Ed Oliver or Nick Bosa With a Top Three Pick

Defense wins championships. The Giants teams that won in 2007 and 2011 both won the Super Bowl because of their dominant pass rush. If they add a player like Ed Oliver or Nick Bosa, their defensive line will be extremely good. They already have rush stoppers in Dalvin Tomlinson and B.J. Hill. Bosa or Oliver could give this team a great pass rush for years to come.

After the Giants draft one of these pass rushers, they should use their abundance of second and third round selections to shore up their offensive line. They will need a center, right guard, and right tackle. They should use the remaining two picks (they would have five total selections if they made those three trades) to select a cornerback and linebacker. These five selections will allow the Giants to build a strong offensive line as well as a stronger defense.

Take a Quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will be a quarterback-heavy class. Tua Tagovailoa leads a star-studded quarterback class that includes Jake Fromm, possibly Justin Herbert, and Jacob Eason. If the Giants could get one of these signal callers, they could be set for the future. It looks like the 2019 quarterback draft class is weak, so it would be wise to shore up their team and bring in their future signal caller the year after. If they were to select a quarterback in this draft, they would have a lot of talent on the offensive line. This would also include weapons in Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, and Saquon Barkley.

The quarterback they choose would immediately have great weapons. They could use their second-round pick on an edge rusher to help the pass rush as well. This would allow the Giants to pay the players they have while they have a quarterback on a rookie contract. If the Giants follow a similar strategy, they could be a Super Bowl contender within a few years. Landon Collins, Beckham, and Barkley will be the cornerstone of this franchise for the next decade. Hopefully, the Giants management can put together a great team to support these talented players.

