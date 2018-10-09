EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 10: Ereck Flowers #74 of the New York Giants in action against Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Giants announced today that they have waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers.

Flowers was selected ninth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Giants were hoping he could be a premier left tackle that could protect Eli Manning for as long as he could play. Unfortunately, he never lived up to the hype. Per Pro Football Focus, since 2015 to 2017, Flowers has allowed the most pressures of any other tackle. After the signing of Nate Solder this past off-season, Flowers was moved to right tackle. But the position change did not lead to positive line play, as he was benched for Chad Wheeler after two weeks.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported that the Giants were shopping Flowers. No team bit on the offer.

So where does this leave both sides? The Giants, unfortunately, will be taking a $4.5 million dead cap hit, which is only telling to how poor Flowers has been these past three-plus seasons. If a trade were to occur, the receiving team would be taking on his $2.39 million base salary.

Flowers will be free agent barring that he clears waivers. It seems very likely a team with poor tackle play could take a look at him. He is still only 24, which is really young for an offensive lineman. But with his age and how high he was drafted, there could be some potential upside if some team wants to sign him as a backup. However, keep an eye on the Houston Texans to make a move for him.

In the first five weeks, the Texans have had five different offensive line combinations. Their front five is a complete mess, and as of right now Julién Davenport and Kendall Lamm are their starting tackles. There is room for Flowers to come in and fight for a starting spot.

