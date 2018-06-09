Select Page

Watch Odell Beckham&#039;s awful Lonzo Ball-esque jump shot in pickup game

Watch Odell Beckham's awful Lonzo Ball-esque jump shot in pickup game
Odell Beckham Jr. may be one of the most explosive players in the NFL, but his basketball game needs a bit of work.

OBJ is known for being an athletic freak, and going through some intense workouts, like this recent one.

His jump shot needs some work, though, as we recently learned, via this footage of him playing in a pickup game at a gym.

The jokes came piling in on Twitter, and understandably so.

