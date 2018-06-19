Elderly Giants fan snags home run ball with great catch in stands

The (35-37) San Francisco Giants have been disappointing this season, but the fans at AT&T Park have remained locked into games, even when the team has struggled.

That was on display during Monday’s game against the Marlins, when an elderly woman in the stands perfectly tracked a two-run homer that came off the bat of Pablo Sandoval in the second inning.

The fan got herself in perfect position to reach out with her glove and snag the ball — which resulted in some high-fives from others in her section.

Players get all the accolades, but sometimes fans need love, too.