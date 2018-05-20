Select Page

Saquon Barkley shows off QB skills with sick skill-shot throw (VIDEO)

Posted by | May 20, 2018 | ,

Saquon Barkley shows off QB skills with sick skill-shot throw (VIDEO)
The Giants used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to select the best running back in the class — by far — but Saquon Barkley might be even more versatile than they realized.

Barkley showed the world he has a pretty accurate arm, in addition to extremely muscular legs, at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere over the weekend.

The Giants running back took the field in Los Angeles, and uncorked a flawless throw from 25 yards out that flew threw a tire — untouched. Check out the perfect spiral.

Barkley truly can do it all.

Featured, Giants, NFL

View the original post at Ultimate NYG: Saquon Barkley shows off QB skills with sick skill-shot throw (VIDEO)



Related Posts

New York Giants 2018 NFL Draft Review

New York Giants 2018 NFL Draft Review

May 6, 2018

Josh Rosen Is a Perfect Fit for the New York Giants

Josh Rosen Is a Perfect Fit for the New York Giants

April 24, 2018

Lawrence Taylor: The Legacy of the New York Giants at Pick Number Two

Lawrence Taylor: The Legacy of the New York Giants at Pick Number Two

April 25, 2018

LOOK: Saquon Barkley's muscular legs on display in golf swing video

LOOK: Saquon Barkley&#039;s muscular legs on display in golf swing video

May 17, 2018

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino