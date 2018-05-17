Select Page

LOOK: Saquon Barkley's muscular legs on display in golf swing video
Giants running back Saquon Barkley has so much strength and power for a guy who stands only six feet tall, and now we know why.

Barkley’s workout regimen must consist of doing plenty of squats and deadlifts, because his legs are enormous.

A recent video of Barkley swinging a golf club recently went viral, but it had nothing to do with the club. Instead, fans couldn’t help but notice how large Barkley’s legs are. It’s hard not to.

When Barkley gets going in the open field, he is extremely difficult to bring down. We now have an ideas as to why.

