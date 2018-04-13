Select Page

Saquon Barkley seen wearing Giants sweatshirt at barber shop

It appears likely that Penn State product Saquon Barkley will be a top-five pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but where he ends up landing is the question.

The Giants have the No. 2 overall pick, and they don’t necessarily need to take a quarterback in the early rounds, so a number of guys are in play for them — including Barkley.

Barkley, who was raised in Pennsylvania, recently turned some heads when he was spotted wearing a Giants hooded sweatshirt. He was in a Pennsylvania barber shop at the time, and TMZ Sports was able to obtain a photo showing him wearing the hoodie.

TMZ reported that the sweatshirt was given to Barkley by the Giants when he met with the team. The stud running back was born in the Bronx, but he grew up a Jets fan. It wouldn’t be a surprise for Barkley to end up with Big Blue, though, and we’ll soon find out where he’ll begin his NFL career.

