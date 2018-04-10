Odell Beckham Jr. fires back at Ray Lewis over recent comments

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been blasted on many different fronts recently — by fans and analysts alike.

He did, however, silence some of them by showing up to OTAs on Monday, even on an injured ankle.

That still didn’t allow him to avoid criticism from former-NFL-player-turned-analyst Ray Lewis. The ex-Ravens linebacker appeared on “The Herd” Monday and shared some interesting comments regarding why OBJ has been having issues on and off the field. Lewis believes it’s due to Beckham shutting God out of his life.

It didn’t take Beckham long to respond, which he did on Instagram. He posted a video with a number of churchgoers and a preacher, which was his way of refuting what Lewis said.

Here’s the caption that accompanied the post:

The foundation was installed at birth… we will survive and prevail… ALWAYS. God willing…

We’ll score this one as even. What Lewis said is a bit ridiculous, but at the same time, OBJ posting a video of a church event doesn’t necessarily mean it’s still a focal point of his life.