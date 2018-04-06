Odell Beckham a no-show at Eli Manning's annual Duke workouts with WR corps

Manning has ties with Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, who coached him when he was at Ole Miss, so that’s why he chooses to work out there.
Also joining him was wide receivers Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis, as well as stud tight end Evan Engram, and running back Wayne Gallman.
As for Odell Beckham Jr., well, he wasn’t there. It’s presumed that he’s in Los Angeles recovering from an ankle injury, but nothing is confirmed.
For the Giants, their 2018 campaign officially begins this week.
